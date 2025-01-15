Seasoned Gahnaain news presenter Nana Aba Anamoah has opened up about how she dealt with rumours and fabricated stories about her

In an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Nana Aba stated that she did not care about rumours about her and did not bother responding to them

Many people in the comment section stated that they did not believe her, as they shared their views

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has clarified that she does not care about rumours and has pleaded with her fans not to defend her.

Nana Aba Anamoah opens up about how she deals with rumours. Image Credit: :@thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba speaks about rumours

In an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5FM, the host read questions from fans, one of which took over social media was how Nana Aba dealt with rumours.

She noted that she ignored rumours whenever they circulated on social media. She explained that she was too busy to pay attention to such news and was too focused on life.

"I do not have rumours. Rumours are started by people who are bored, angry in life, people who have absolutely nothing to do, and so they have cultivated the habit of fabricating stories."

The seasoned broadcaster reiterated that she did not make an effort to respond to any rumours on social media.

Nana Aba's full interview

Nana Aba stated that, most importantly, she did not hear these rumours for very good reasons. She explained that the people around her were aware that she did not care about them anytime they surfaced.

"The people around me know very well that I do not give a toss. So nobody around me will come and say Nana Aba they are saying that. No one around me does that. Not my family, not my friends, not my circle," she said.

She noted that the only time she would hear rumours about her was when she bumped into a stranger who would tell her about how much they defended her on social media after a fabricated story about her surfaced.

In the same interview, Nana Aba pleaded with fans not to fight her battles for her and defend her; Hde encouraged them to turn a blind eye to such news.

Reactions to Nana Aba's take on rumours

Many people in the comment section opined that they did not believe that Nana Aba did not care about rumours surrounding her, as they explained in the comments.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Nana Aba's I-don't-care attitude towards rumours about her online:

kofichemist said:

"Lol she care😂😂see how she says with emotions."

adwoa_claudia said:

"Prioritize your sanity!!!! I like that👌🏾👌🏾."

lisalistic12 said:

"Madam woboaaa u care.If not why the emotions 😂😂😂."

keziah_davis said:

"who even thinks about her. ah. by this time?"

dziedzormfranks said:

"Is she sure she doesn’t hear those rumours? Mmmmmhhhh."

radical_gadafi said:

"Girls prefect is being hysterical with this comments. You feed on what people say as a broadcast journalist and sit on radio claiming you don’t listen to what people say about you???😂😂😂"

_mamekay_ju said:

"What’s the meaning of “I don’t have rumours “ English madam 😮."

