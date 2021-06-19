It's natural for men to cheat' - Bulldog confesses cheating on wife

. Bulldog has confessed cheating on his wife

. He said cheating is something that comes with being a man

. Bulldog said during an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah

Artiste manager, Bulldog, has opened up about one of the secret things he did behind his wife.

The popular entertainment guru has confessed cheating on his wife.

According to the artiste manager, cheating is something that comes with being a man.

He was speaking on Starr chat with Nana Aba Anamoah, where he noted that men often cheat for no specific reason.

Bulldog who appeared on the show on Wednesday evening was asked by the host if he ever cheated on his wife.

“I think cheating is inbuilt for men that’s what I believe," he said and opening up about his cheating experience, he said, "but I am not proud I cheated on my wife and I am not ashamed of it".

Will Bulldog cheat again? Well, answering that he said, "I don’t know if I will cheat again. I just hope I won’t cheat on her".

In a StarrFmOnline.com report, he noted also that men cheat for adventure but berated men who lose their partners to other men.

“Any man who allows another man to take his woman from him is not a man enough,” he said.

Despite all the controversy Bulldog stirs, he is a family man.

The Ghanaian Showbiz personality, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, is married to a beautiful woman who is based in Germany.

