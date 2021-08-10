Pupils of New Kaira D/A school are being forced to study on the corridors of their classroom blocks as the classrooms have been locked for almost a year after renovation

In an interview with some of the pupils, they lamented about the situation and how they suffer when it rains

The headmaster of the school stated that all efforts to get the classroom blocks opened have proved futile

Pupils of the New Kaira School in the Volta Region are reported to be studying in the open whiles renovated school block remains locked for almost a year.

The school was established in the year 2000 but took close to 20 years to be given a fix, TV3 News reported.

The renovation since 2020 has been completed but the is the project is yet to be handed over to the school authority.

Students are now compelled to study from the corridors of the school.

Speaking to one of the pupils, it was revealed that they suffer a lot especially when it's raining.

Another student stated, they are not happy, they want to enter the classroom to learn.

Students are the nursery have no classrooms at all and would continue to study under trees even after the classroom blocks are opened.

A teacher by the name, Lydia Quenum added that the situation has affected student performance and some have had to drop out of school.

Headteacher of the school, Daniel Dzube intimated that all efforts to get the classrooms opened have not been successful.

