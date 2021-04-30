Empress Gifty has made a startling statement about cheating in marriage

According to her, cheating is part of marriage and must be seen as such

She indicated that spouses had to come to this realisation to save themselves from shock

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel songstress, Empress Gifty, has explained that cheating is a part of marriage and that one must prepare for it.

While speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the Jesus Over Do singer said cheating was an age-old thing and was very present in marriage.

In explaining her point, Empress Gifty admitted that cheating was part of marriage and said spouses had to psych themselves for it so as to avoid shock and disappointment.

Cheating is part of marriage - Empress Gifty boldy explains in video; fans react

The gospel singer said spouses were bound to make mistakes and cheating was one of the common mistakes.

She added that married people had to brace themselves up for such occurrences so that when it happens, they can easily forgive and move on.

Empress Gifty said if one goes into marriage with the mind that his or her partner would not cheat, the issues that may come after the worse happens may be too devastating to handle.

She opined that if people had this kind of mentality at the back of their heads, many marriages would not end up in divorce and people would cultivate the habit of forgiving faults.

