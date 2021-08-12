Kidi and his son Zane have warmed social media with a new father and son moment

The duo was seen spending quality time together as Zane showed off his drawing skills

Kidi was trying to catch some sleep but Zane was having none of that and asking him to stay awake

Multiple award-winning singer Dennis Dwamena famed as Kidi and his son, Zane, have caused a stir on social media with a new father and son moment.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kidi and his son were seen spending some quality time together when the Say Cheese singer decided to take a quick nap.

However, Zane was not prepared to allow his dad to fall asleep and kept pestering him in a bid to get the musician not to doze off.

Another part of the video captured Zane showing his dad a drawing project which he had been tirelessly working on.

According to Zane, the drawing was his replica on paper and was very proud of his handiwork as he showed the coloured drawing to his dad.

Out of surprise, Kidi, after looking at the drawing exclaimed "wow" to express how fascinated he was over the fact that his son had made an effort to draw himself.

Following that snippet, Zane was seen almost sitting on his dad's head asking him not to dare close his eyes.

The duo is noted for sharing quality time together and sharing the experience with the rest of the world.

Recently, Kidi and Zane were seen in a car and listening to the former's Golden Boy album when the little boy heard his name being mentioned in one of the songs.

Young Zane's face lit up and expressed his joy over being mentioned in his dad's project.

