Viral Ghanaian TikTok Couple, Isaac and Agnes Talk About How They Met

Isaac and Agnes, the Ghanaian couple whose wedding made headlines on social media, have shared how they met

Speaking in a TikTok interview with @pokuaa_theo, Isaac stated that he met his wife while on evangelism

Many Ghanaians on social media shared their views on the viral couple's interview after coming across the video

Ghanaian couple, Isaac and Agnes, whose pre-wedding photos went viral on social media, have opened up about their relationship journey.

Speaking on a live TikTok interview, the couple shared an inspiring story of how they met, fell in love, and decided to walk down the aisle.

Isaac said he met Agnes while on evangelism at Atonsu Gyinyase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He said he was immediately smitten by her beauty and decided to shoot his shot at her.

"A few weeks after meeting her, I informed her of my intentions to marry her, because I saw something good in her," he said.

However, while speaking on the same show, Agnes said she was initially uninterested, but Isaac kept calling and pushing until she eventually fell in love with him.

When the pre-wedding photo of the Ghanaian couple surfaced on social media many netizens passed incendiary comments about the groom, with some advising the bride against marrying her beau.

Despite this, Isaac and Agnes' wedding took place to the admiration of their loved ones and the disappointment of naysayers.

Netizens react to Isaac and Agnes' wedding

Netizens who chanced on the video of Isaac and Agnes' interview thronged the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@Samuel Agbeko said:

"The day u met her, she was in pain of a broken heart and u won her heart and u became lovers."

@ballackjonathan also said:

"Man, keep your marriage out of social media and stay in peace ..focus on your wife and pray for God's Protection Today camera tomorrow camera is a BIG NO ..congratulations Again."

@bheki commented:

@Why are they even treating them like kids? Someone married his wife and now it turns into an interview. Ghana paaaa nkwaseasem w) ho o."

Isaac and Agnes thank Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Isaac and Agnes expressed gratitude to Ghanaians who encouraged and supported them during their wedding.

The Ghanaian couple took to social media after their wedding to celebrate their marriage following the public commentaries that almost derailed their union.

Isaac and Agnes's wedding took place over a week ago in the Ashanti Region.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

