New details have emerged about the embattled former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau Kwabena Adu-Boahene.

The young man accused of embezzling state funds is a church deacon.

A video trending online on X and sighted by YEN.com.gh shows the moment Kwabena Adu-Boahene was preaching to pastors in the church.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene trends as he spotted preaching in video Photo credit:@Cedar Mountain Chapel International, AG/Facebook

The embattled former Akufo-Addo appointee in his sermon was speaking about success and the need for Christians to better position themselves to seize opportunities that could make them successful.

"With what have I learnt in my young life, I believe that opportunities must be seized. We must always seize opportunities. We are aware that everybody is blessed, it is very true. You are the pastors and you should know more than me. When God created us he actually blessed us that we should be fruitful, multiply and take dominion all over the earth so the blessing is already there. But the difference between successful people and those who are not successful people is opportunity and how you are able to seize it to your advantage." he told the pastors.

The video surfaced at a time when Attorney General Dominic Ayine accused Kwabena Adu-Boahene of embezzling state funds.

Investigations linked Adu-Boahene to multiple properties in Accra’s upscale Mayfair Estates, among others.

