Old Students of St Augustine's College Celebrate Former Teacher

A video of some old students of St. Augustine's College visiting their former teacher has gone viral on social media

In a video, the students presented the old teacher with packs of drinks and an undisclosed amount of money

Many Ghanaians who came across the video took to the comment section to praise the students

Old students of St. Augustine's College have made a generous donation to their former teacher.

The students, who have grown into men working in various professional endeavours, visited their teacher to show him love.

In a video circulating on social media, they stormed their teacher's house with a truckload of items to donate to him.

The items presented to the teacher included packs of drinks and an envelope containing an undisclosed amount of money.

The donation, according to the caption on the video sighted on TikTok, was part of St. Augustine's College's 95th anniversary.

The teacher, nicknamed Ambiguity, was left speechless over the gesture, as he was captured in the video beaming with joy.

He later expressed profound gratitude to the students for their kind gesture and remembering him.

The students also thanked Ambiguity for impacting their lives positively and making their time in school memorable.

St. Augustine's College was founded in 1930 by the Roman Catholic Church.

Based in the Central Region, St. Augustine's College is an all-boys senior high school.

With a population of over 2,000 students, the school has grown to become one of the prestigious second-cycle institutions in Ghana.

The school has won the prestigious National Science and Maths Quiz twice in 2007 and 2019.

Some of the notable alumni of the school include the current Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Below is the video of the St. Augustine's College old students at their former teacher's home.

St. Augustine's alumni commended for surprising teacher

Many netizens who came across the video on social media took to the comment section to commend the old students of St. Augustine's College for remembering their teacher.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Time Is Life said:

"A teacher's life after work, hmmmm, the Government of Ghana do something about the salaries of workers please, please."

@Qweku Gh also said:

"It’s nice to give back to those who made us whatever we are today. May the Lord of hosts bless you guys waaaaa."

@Papa Clef commented:

"A whole teacher and look at where he is staying now, things are very hard for teachers in Ghana oooooo."

