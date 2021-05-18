There are too many beautiful women in the world to be loyal to just one - Kidi

- Kidi has caused a stir on social media and sparked polygamy debates in a new interview

- The Say Cheese hitmaker maintained that there were too many women in the world to stick to just one

- He went on to add that he did not know how people managed to practice monogamy

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and music producer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, famed as Kidi has shared his thoughts on polygamy in a recent interview he granted.

He went on to open up on his plans of marrying in the future but indicated that he was at a loss as to how monogamy was practiced so religiously.

While speaking in an interview on TV3’s ‘Showbiz 360’ with Giovani Caleb, Kidi stated he did not understand how marrying one woman and being loyal to her works.

There are too many beautiful women in the world to be loyal to just one woman; - Kidi

Source: UGC

According to the Sugar hitmaker, it appeared quite difficult for him to consider the situation of choosing just one woman to settle down with, looking at the many beautiful women that exist.

"Every day when I wake up, I get the realization that there are many women in the world. I don’t understand how monogamy works.” Kidi wondered.

Kidi further revealed that he always prays for grace to make the right choice as to what kind of woman he should marry.

He indicated that he is not in a rush to commit himself to a relationship as he is currently focusing on his music career.

In other news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a former winner of the dancing competition for plus-size women, Di Asa, Precious Mensah, known popularly as PM has been spotted eating a huge mountain of banku.

The former Di Asa queen was seen eating the banku with what looked like groundnut soup when she got spotted by the camera.

Precious Mensah appeared to be enjoying her meal and herself as she looked on seriously in the huge bowl of soup.

It appeared her mouth was already full as she tried putting more of the delicious food into it so as to finish the food quickly.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh