This was contained in the Electoral Commission's summary of the 2024 certified voter register

The Electoral Commission (EC) has released a summary of the 2024 certified voters register.

The EC's November 11, 2024, press release said 18,774,159 registered voters are eligible to participate in the upcoming December 7 elections.

The EC's 2024 roll reveals that there are more than a million more registered voters than 2020 figures.

Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairman of Operations, explained that the registered voters include those on the biometric register, special voters and individuals without biometric data.

He explained that 18,640,811 voters have biometric data and would be biometrically verified on election day.

The EC also stated that 131,478 voters have been designated as special voters.

Special voters refer to voters who will be performing special duties on election day and are thus allowed to vote earlier than the election day.

These include security agencies, media personnel and EC officials.

Additionally, there are 1,870 voters on the roll who were registered, but their biometric data was corrupted.

The EC says this group would be manually verified on election day.

Meanwhile, the total number of transferred voters is 310,579 and 441,173 voters were categorised as absent voters.

The 2024 electoral roll has seen an increase of 1,746,518 voters in comparison to the 2020 electoral roll, which had 17,027,641 registered voters.

EC delivers voter register to political parties

The Electoral Commission has given the final voters’ register to political parties, marking a critical step in preparation for the 2024 elections.

The register contains the names of eligible voters for the upcoming elections in December this year.

The commission announced the development in a statement this week.

Speaking to political party representatives in Accra on Wednesday, November 6, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa highlighted the register’s critical role in promoting a transparent and credible electoral process.

EC maintains original ballot positions

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission will maintain the original ballot order for the 2024 presidential election following the recent disqualification of the Ghana Freedom Party's new presidential aspirant.

The commission's chairperson, Jean Mensa, announced this at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, November 12.

Mensa said the Ghana Freedom Party candidate's disqualification did not necessitate any changes to the ballot structure and stated that ballot printing is 90% complete.

