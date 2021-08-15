The Youth Organiser of the Convention People's Party (CPP) wants the country to boost tourism with the funds meant for the National Cathedral

He suggests that the leadership uses the money for the cathedral to sponsor football clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and others

Eric Jerry Aidoo indicated that the returns can be used to build the National Cathedral

The Greater Accra Youth Organiser of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Eric Jerry Aidoo, famed as Chairman Jerry, has waded into the National Cathedral debate.

The CPP youth organiser has suggested that the leaders spearheading the building of the National Cathedral channels funds for the construction towards sponsoring four powerhouses of European football clubs to promote Ghana tourism.

Citing the sponsorship agreement between Rwanda and Arsenal, Chairman Jerry established that the deal generates nearly €430 million per year. Rwanda and Arsenal, in May 2019, signed a 3-year sponsorship deal worth £30 million, he said.

''We all saw the unveil of Messi when we all saw at the back of his PSG kit written Visit Rwanda,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Call on Ghana Government

Chairman Jerry urged the Government of Ghana to redirect funds for the National Cathedral towards sponsoring Juventus, Liverpool FC, Chelsea, and Manchester United to help boost the nation's tourism industry, and use the returns to build the National Cathedral.

Giving Ghana exposure

He explained that when PSG signed Lionel Messi, it garnered 20 million followers on Instagram, which indicates that 20 million people around the world got to know about Rwanda on that day, enabled by the slogan Visit Rwanda.

Chairman Jerry disclosed that out of the 20 million followers, 10 per cent visited the East-Central African nation, adding that Rwanda's tourism sector has since flourished and is attracting foreign investment as well.

Meanwhile, the National Cathedral Secretariat has reiterated that the mobilisation of funds towards the construction of the National Cathedral, is not part of the government’s programme, Joy News reported.

The Secretariat said the facility is only supported by the government as it spearheads its own fundraising activities under the leadership of the Board of Trustees.

This comes on the back of criticisms that greeted the Finance Minister’s call for Ghanaians to donate towards the construction of the building.

