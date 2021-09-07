Major donors towards the project would have their names on an electronically generated 'Hall of Fame' in the completed edifice

According to Apostle Opoku Onyinah, it will allow visitors to see and appreciate the donors for their kind donations

People are encouraged to contribute to building the edifice

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Accra - The construction of the National Cathedral seems to be creating a lot of buzz in the country.

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that major donors towards the project would have their names on an electronically generated 'Hall of Fame' in the completed edifice.

According to a report filed by Ghanaweb, the move is to allow visitors to click on it to see and appreciate the donors for their contributions.

Chairman of Board of Trustees, National Cathedral project, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, made this known during the unveiling of the National Cathedral Fundraising Strategies in Accra.

He however renewed calls on all well-meaning people, particularly the Christian faithful to contribute as much as they could in order to help realize the construction of the historical edifice to God’s glory.

“It will also make it an educational and research resource center as well as another center of attraction of the country. The Cathedral has the potential of drawing the world to Ghana,” he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Upon completion, the Cathedral would contain among others: the main auditorium, meeting rooms, chapels, prayer rooms, the Bible Museum of Africa, Bible gardens, baptistery, national crypt, banquet hall, restaurant, recreational gardens, among others.

Chief Imam contributes GHc50k

Speaking about donations, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has contributed GHC50,000 to the National Cathedral project.

According to a report filed by 3news.com, he made the contribution on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

His contribution to the cathedral will add up to the money which has already been raised from the fundraising dinner as well as from the Ketoaa Biaa nsua initiative.

Bawumia donates to National Cathedral

The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has stated that he has made his contribution towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

He has however called on the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and other faith-based organizations to voluntarily contribute theirs to help put up the place of prayer.

In a 3news report, it is stated that Bawumia made this known while addressing the congregation at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Adabraka Official Town to celebrate the 30 years of ministry.

Source: Yen