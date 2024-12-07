Madan Joyce Bawa Mogtari has taken to social media to express gratitude to God for what appeared to be a victory celebration

Counting is currently underway in all the polling stations across the 275 constituencies in Ghana

Although the Electoral Commission has yet to release official results, many supporters of the NDC are subtly suggesting that they have won the election

An aide to the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari has expressed gratitude to God for the outcome of the elections so far.

Although the Electoral Commission (EC) has yet to release any official results, the supporters of the NDC are already claiming victory.

Mahama's Aide praises God as NDC "takes a commanding lead in 2024 presidential elections.

Source: Facebook

Many high-profile members of the party are in an ecstatic mood, hinting at a commanding lead in the Saturday, December 7, 2024, presidential election.

In a short post on Facebook, Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari thanked for the outcome of the elections.

"Dear Lord, we are grateful! Thank you," she wrote.

NDC supporters react

Following Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari's post on Facebook, some supporters of the NDC thronged the comment section to react.

@Musah Mukaz said:

"Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah. Yaa Allah we are really grateful in every respect."

@Usman Salifu Yahaya also said:

"Glory be to God and thanks to everyone."

@Nicholas King Tetteh commented:

"We grateful to God and to you too mum... you and your team are God sent."

@Gaayuoni Sadick also commented:

"We are more grateful to God, But I don't think it is done yet because if you are dealing with the devil you have to be vigilant."

Joyce Bawa Mogtari levels allegation against NPP

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari accused the NPP of planning to rig the elections.

Speaking to the media after casting her ballot, the aide to former president Mahama said the NDC had uncovered several of the NPP's rigging strategies.

She further called on supporters of the party to be vigilant at the various polling stations across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh