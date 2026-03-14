One African forward has produced 17 goals this season and is tearing up defences ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Africa’s reigning Player of the Year and a Champions League winner could lead Morocco to another historic World Cup run

From a Senegal legend to a rising Manchester United star, five African players look ready to dominate the World Cup

With the countdown to the 2026 World Cup gathering pace, several African players are already showing the kind of form that could light up football’s biggest stage.

The tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature an expanded 48-team format, giving African nations more opportunities to shine.

Antoine Semenyo and Sadio Mane are among the top African stars to watch at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Visionhaus, Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

With Mohamed Salah struggling for form at Liverpool, YEN.com.gh has looked at five other players in top form who could be among the continent’s standout performers when the world gathers for the global spectacle.

2026 World Cup: 5 African players to watch

1. Antoine Semenyo – Ghana

Antoine Semenyo has been enjoying a sensational campaign and heads into the World Cup as one of Africa’s most dangerous attackers.

According to Transfermarkt, the Ghana international has scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 35 matches during the 2025/26 season. Since joining Manchester City, Semenyo has continued his impressive form, registering seven goals and two assists in 13 appearances for the Premier League giants.

His impressive form means he could become one of the breakout stars of the tournament for the Ghana national football team.

2. Achraf Hakimi – Morocco

Next on the list is Achraf Hakimi, who has already established himself as one of the finest full-backs in world football.

The Paris Saint‑Germain star, who is the reigning African Player of the Year, played a crucial role in Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hakimi has already lifted major trophies, including the Champions League and a treble with PSG, and the experienced defender will once again be central to Morocco’s ambitions when the tournament begins.

Achraf Hakimi of PSG and Morocco. Image credit: Quality Sport

Source: Getty Images

3. Sadio Mane – Senegal

Few African players boast the pedigree of Sadio Mane. Now playing for Al Nassr, the forward remains the driving force behind Senegal’s success.

He recently guided the Senegal national football team to victory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, marking the second time he has helped the nation conquer Africa, following their historic triumph in 2022.

At club level, Mane has contributed 10 goals and seven assists in 26 appearances this season, showing he still has plenty to offer ahead of the global tournament.

4. Brahim Diaz – Morocco

Brahim Díaz has rapidly emerged as one of Morocco’s most exciting attacking players.

According to CAF, the Real Madrid playmaker finished as the top scorer at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, underlining his growing influence for the national team.

Although he missed a crucial penalty in the final against Senegal, Diaz still delivered an impressive tournament and demonstrated his ability to change matches.

If he carries that form into the World Cup, Morocco could once again challenge the biggest teams on the global stage.

5. Amad Diallo – Ivory Coast

Another player who could make a major impact is Amad Diallo. The young winger has been one of the fastest-rising African talents in recent years.

He played a key role as Ivory Coast national football team reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, showcasing his flair and attacking ability.

At club level with Manchester United, Diallo has recorded two goals and three assists in 24 matches this season.

While those numbers may appear modest, his explosive pace and creativity mean he could still emerge as a surprise star at the World Cup.

Semenyo rises in EPL goal involvement chart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh noted that Antoine Semenyo has climbed to third place in the Premier League for goal involvements this season, underlining his growing influence in England’s top flight.

Erling Haaland, Semenyo’s Manchester City teammate, leads the chart, continuing to impress with his goals and assists despite occasional injury setbacks.

Source: YEN.com.gh