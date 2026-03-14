Ministry of Health announced that it has secured financial clearance for salaries of over 14,000 rotation nurses and midwives

According to Tony Goodman, the Ministry's Spokesperson, the new payment system aims to eliminate salary backlogs of professionals

The financial clearance is also to support mandatory service allowances for medical and dental house officers inducted in November 2025

The Ministry of Health (MoH) indicated that it has secured financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance to pay allowances and salaries for thousands of rotation nurses, midwives, as well as medical and dental house officers.

Ministry of Health receives clearance from the Finance Ministry for over 14,000 rotation nurses, midwives and house officers. Photo credit: @MOHGhana

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued by Tony Goodman, the Spokesperson of the MoH, he stated that the approval from the Finance Ministry will cover allowances and salaries for 14,279 rotation nurses and midwives, as well as 637 medical and dental house officers across the country.

He indicated that the financial clearance they've secured would ensure the MoH clears salary backlogs and introduces a new monthly payment system.

"The Ministry of Health has secured financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance for the payment of allowances and salaries for 14,279 rotation nurses and midwives, as well as 637 medical and dental house officers," Tony Goodman said.

The statement indicated that they received the clearance after continuous engagements between the two ministries to ensure newly trained health professionals are supported during their mandatory service and professional training.

According to the statement, the clearance for nurses covers several cadres, including Registered General Nurses, Registered Midwives, Registered Mental Health Nurses, Registered Community Health Nurses, and Registered Public Health Nurses, who began their rotations last year and are expected to complete them this year.

Meanwhile, financial clearance was also granted for the salaries of 637 medical and dental house officers who graduated from public and private institutions, passed the Medical and Dental Council examinations, and were inducted into service on November 12, 2025.

“These approvals will clear all payment backlog from the previous years and set the stage for the Ministry’s new policy of ensuring monthly payment of allowances for mandatory service of all health professional cadres,” Tony Goodman said.

The Spokesperson of the MoH added that the new system will replace the previous arrangement, where payments were accrued and settled at the end of the service period, particularly affecting nurses, pharmacists, and allied health professionals.

Read the statement below:

Source: YEN.com.gh