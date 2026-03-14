Ghanaian entrepreneur, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, disclosed the amount he spends from his net worth every month

The wealthy man indicated that until he made huge sums of money, he used to spend about 20% of his monthly income

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video called for accountability among Ghana's wealthy elite

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The founder of Bills Micro Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has opened up about his net worth, disclosing that he is not able to spend so much of his money.

The popular entrepreneur said he used to spend as much as 20% of his wealth, but he is no longer able to use the same amount.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye discloses how much he spends from his wealth. Photo credit: @niiarmahquaye

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, Richard Nii Armah Quaye said he spends less than 20% because his net worth has increased.

"I am spending below 20% of my income. In fact, where I've gotten to in life, when I started, I was almost around the 20% borderline. Always within 20% and 19%. But as I go forward and my profit becomes bigger, now I can take 2% of my wealth, and I can't even spend it."

From the video, Richard Nii Armah Quaye was speaking at an event most likely in a church setting to a congregation.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to RNAQ's net worth

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@RJ80139143 said:

"These guys talk so much and we don't see anything extraordinary they're doing. Everything this guy is doing in Ghana is something common among Nigerian millionaires. Burna Boy can go ban for ban with him, and he may pass him; you will never hear Aliko Dangote speaking this way."

@PrinxField wrote:

"Make you people check 20% of 1000 cedis give me."

@quophiappiah said:

"That might have taken a lot of discipline, a trait that is required for success."

@ramahnii wrote:

"Ad3n, he turn pastor?"

@GmnKwasi said:

"I admire the wealthy in Ghana so much. I pray I become like them or surpass them. My humble appeal to the wealthy in Ghana is that they come together and form a consortium to do a light rail for eastern and western Accra. Using the median of the roads and a sky rail above. Possible."

@EbenezerOf20439 wrote:

"Gifty Oware said more than this. Later, we find out it was NSS money she was using for flashy stuff and other things. Until you don’t know their real source, this is what we will believe in it."

@RichmondKAnim said:

"If I talk, they will come after me, so I’ll just 1 thing and go to sleep. He should use his money wisely before troubles come after him. We have seen people richer than him before."

@Mathaus43 wrote:

"The vital information he left out was how much his income was back then when he started, for him to spend 20%."

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye says he wants to buy a Ferrari Purosangue in December 2025. Photo credit: @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

Richard Nii Armah Quaye Flaunts Ferrari Purosangue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye flaunted a red Ferrari Purosangue valued at $420,000.

He stated that owning the luxury vehicle was one of the major goals he wanted to fulfil before the end of 2025.

The video sparked conversations about his growing wealth, ambition, and taste for high-end automobiles.

Source: YEN.com.gh