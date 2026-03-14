The children of the late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, issued a statement pleading with the public to allow them to mourn their father in peace

The statement, which was signed by Calvin Fosuh, the first child of Daddy Lumba, on behalf of all his siblings, was issued on March 13, 2026

Ghanaians on social media who saw the statement thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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The children of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly called Daddy Lumba, pleaded with the public to allow them the space to grieve and mourn their father.

Their request comes amid the controversies and legal battles surrounding the funeral and burial place of the late Highlife legend.

Daddy Lumba's children comment on issues of his burial site. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued by the children on Friday, March 13, 2026, they insisted that matters concerning Daddy Lumba's final resting place were private.

They appealed directly to the public and the media to exercise restraint in their commentaries about the family.

“While we understand the love and admiration that many people have for our late father, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh (Daddy Lumba), matters relating to his burial arrangements are private family matters."

“We respectfully ask the public, media, and all well-wishers to allow our family the privacy and space required to grieve and honour our father in accordance to his wishes,” the statement indicated.

The statement was signed by Daddy Lumba's first child, Calvin, on behalf of all his siblings.

Family issues after Daddy Lumba's death

Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra. He was 60 years old at the time of his death.

After the music legend's demise, a dispute erupted between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni. The dispute was mainly over widowhood rites, funeral arrangements, estate administration and family leadership.

These issues divided the family into two, with some supporting Akosua Serwaa while others were on Odo Broni's side.

Daddy Lumba's funeral eventually came off on December 13, 2025, after a last-minute injunction filed by his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, was overturned by the Accra High Court.

Fresh controversies erupted in March 2026 over claims that Daddy Lumba was secretly buried within his private residence in East Legon, triggering concerns among Ga traditional authorities, who maintain that burial within private homes is forbidden under Ga customary practices.

The family head, Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, was reportedly destooled on March 11, 2026, after failing to respond to a two-week ultimatum, with family members accusing him of mishandling funeral matters and dividing the family.

Read the statement below:

Reactions to statement from Lumba's children

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement issued by Daddy Lumba's children. Read them below:

VOICE said:

"Lailai, once your family couldn’t keep your family matter away from the beginning and rushed it to social media, we’re not going to stay away from it; we’ll be part of it till the end."

Clement Agyin wrote:

"The point is that everyone should mind their own business. We all have family issues, so fix your own first before coming to social media to discuss someone else’s problems."

Jacob Anoo said:

"In fact, the children also contributed to what's happening. At your age, you should have been able to bring togetherness."

Kwaku Ekuoba-Gyasi Simpremoo wrote:

"If indeed our Legend was buried at home without the required state and traditional approvals, then it ceases to be a private family matter. It becomes a public health and spiritual concern, and for that matter, the public is right in asking questions. This goes beyond children blablabla."

Cindy Sackey said:

"Maybe the entire family should desist from discussing family issues on social media. You can resolve your differences behind closed doors."

Henrietta Dadzie wrote:

"But they should have asked their mother to tell them to stop, because Asante queen said nobody can ask her to stop fighting for their mother unless their mother herself.. and the Ga people that joined this matter were the team legal wives who went to call them into this matter oo.. so tell your mother to ask them to stop."

Senior Exibito said:

"The children are wiser than the so-called family members and some radio and TV presenters in this country."

Source: YEN.com.gh