Lil Win reveals he's not the biological father of one child after a recent paternity test

Actor's upcoming movie 'DNA' is set for release on March 16, 2026

Public reactions question authenticity of paternity revelation amid movie promotion speculation

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kumawood actor and singer, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, is set to release a new movie after he disclosed that one of his children, whom he has been fathering for about nine years, is not his blood.

In a TikTok Live session with two other streamers, the actor said that he was moved to conduct a paternity test recently, only to find out he isn't the biological father of one of his children.

Lil Win announces the release of a new movie days after disclosing that a DNA test proved one of his children isn't biologically his. Photo credit: @llilwin

Source: Facebook

Lil Win later shared another video where he stated that he had more than five children and was not willing to state which particular child was not his.

He, however, called on Ghanaians to stop pointing accusing fingers at his ex-wife and current spouse. The actor stated that even though he knows he did not sire the said child, he still plays the role of a father.

Lil Win added that he has also not mentioned the situation to the affected child or the mother.

A few hours after he shared the update on the number of children he had, Lil Win announced that he would release a movie titled DNA. The actor stated that the movie will be released on Monday, March 16, 2026.

A flier shared on social media showed that Lil Win is the Executive Producer of the movie.

Reactions to release of Lil Win's movie

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@mr_kwabla said:

"If his recent DNA revelation was nothing more than a publicity stunt to promote his new movie, then he needs to be held accountable. You cannot play with the emotions of the public and use such a sensitive family issue just to trend. This kind of guerrilla marketing crosses the line into manipulation."

@loN_er27 wrote:

"Wrong move, allow the rumour to go on for at least 3months, pay bloggers to talk about it, don’t grant any interviews and then release the movie… this is too soon, 75% flop expectancy."

@fubudarling said:

"So the Lilwin guy we be kiddies give am?"

@Osikani1_gh wrote:

"I'm sure it's settings because coming out at this time when you have married a new wife would have been an insult to her. Especially when you have children with her."

@IAMPHORMAT said:

"We can’t even trust Lil Win again because he’s always chasing after engagement for his project. Just look at this, someone crying to have a DNA test gone wrong is here telling us he’s producing a movie for it. Can’t he be serious about something for once?"

@Dzifa57 wrote:

"So the impression I'm getting is that this movie was made, and the marketing strategy is to publish fake paternity fraud news. How can you make a movie and release it in less than a week?"

@MrCute_gh said:

"If this is true, then I was right when I said that whenever he is coming out with a movie that is when he comes out to chase clout, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the DNA brouhaha was all part of the settings he came out to narrate how the movie storyline is."

Source: YEN.com.gh