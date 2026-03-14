Arsenal and the wider English football community have been plunged into mourning following the death of club icon Billy McCullough

McCullough passed away at the age of 90, having represented the Gunners between 1958 and 1966

Heartfelt tributes and messages of condolence have poured in from fans and football lovers across the world

Arsenal have announced the passing of club legend Billy McCullough, who died at the age of 90.

The Premier League leaders shared the sad news on Friday, March 13, though the cause of death was not disclosed.

Arsenal Confirms Death of Club Legend Billy McCullough at 90. Photos by Scott Gardiner and Vincenzo Izzo.

Source: Getty Images

Tributes pour in as Arsenal mourn McCullough

"We are sad to learn that Billy McCullough has died aged 90. Billy made 268 appearances for The Arsenal, representing the club with distinction between 1958 and 1966. All of us are thinking of his loved ones at this time. Rest in peace, Billy," the club wrote on X.

Shortly after the news broke, supporters across the world shared heartfelt messages while reflecting on the legacy he left behind at Arsenal.

One fan, @ndakebukaII, wrote:

"A true gunner may his soul rest in peace."

Another supporter, @Dammyselfless, linked the tribute with the club’s current title pursuit.

"Rest in peace, Billy. We’re winning the league to honour you."

@Earlx_ai also offered an emotional message.

"A legend has fallen, though unknown to many of us because we were not residents of this world by then; he was a Gunner. We pray for comfort and strength for his family, friends and the entire Arsenal family."

Meanwhile, @Robinste11 shared a personal memory connected to the defender.

"RIP Billy (Flint) McCullough; he was in the first match I ever went to at Highbury. Still got the programme."

Arsenal Confirms Death of Club Legend Billy McCullough at 90. Photo by Evening Standard.

Source: Getty Images

McCullough’s career and historic Arsenal moments

According to BBC Sport, McCullough arrived at Arsenal from Portadown FC in September 1958 for a fee of £5,000. He became the first signing made by then-new manager George Swindin.

The defender made his debut later that year in December before establishing himself as the club’s first-choice left back during the following campaign.

Born in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, McCullough played an important role during a significant moment in Arsenal’s history.

He was part of the first team from the club to compete in European competition during the 1963 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup campaign.

He also achieved another milestone by becoming the first defender to score for Arsenal in European competition.

After losing his place in the squad to Peter Storey, McCullough left the club in 1966 to join Millwall FC.

His career later included spells with Bedford Town FC, Cork Celtic FC and Derry City FC.

When his playing days ended, he stepped away from football and built a career as an electrical engineer.

McCullough’s death comes shortly after the passing of former women’s footballer Amy Carr, who died the same day following a long battle with a brain tumour.

Carr previously represented both Arsenal Women and Chelsea Women during her career.

Senegal mourns legendary footballer

In another sombre report, YEN.com.gh noted that Senegalese football was thrown into mourning following the sudden death of former player Lamine Mboup.

Mboup spent most of his career with ASC Jeanne d'Arc before later moving into coaching after retiring from football.

Source: YEN.com.gh