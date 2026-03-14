A supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2025/26 Premier League title following Man City’s disappointing draw with West Ham

The Cityzens now trail leaders Arsenal by nine points after the Gunners secured a hard-fought victory over Everton

With eight matches remaining, City and Arsenal are set to meet next month in a clash that could ultimately decide the title race

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Manchester City may be watching their Premier League title hopes slip away after a frustrating draw that allowed rivals Arsenal to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

Heading into matchweek 30, City trailed the Gunners by five points. However, the latest round of fixtures widened that gap after Pep Guardiola’s men were held by West Ham United while Arsenal secured a dramatic victory in North London.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Man City Drop Points Against West Ham. Photos by Julian Finney and Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

City drop points, Arsenal seal dramatic win

City looked in control during the early stages against West Ham. The visitors dominated possession and carved out several opportunities that could have settled the contest before the break.

Their pressure eventually paid off when they opened the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark, with Bernardo Silva scoring a freak goal.

Yet the advantage lasted only four minutes. Hammers defender Konstantinos Mavropanos rose highest from a corner and headed home to restore parity.

From that moment, City pushed forward in search of a winner. However, the visitors defended deep and held firm to secure a valuable point in their battle to avoid relegation while denying Guardiola's men two crucial points in the title race.

While City stumbled, Arsenal delivered when it mattered most against Everton at Emirates Stadium.

According to BBC Sport, the match appeared to be drifting toward a stalemate before substitute Viktor Gyokeres made the decisive intervention in the 89th minute.

The forward tapped home after goalkeeper Jordan Pickford misjudged a cross from Max Dowman.

Everton threw everything forward in stoppage time, including Pickford, who ventured upfield for a late corner.

The gamble backfired when Dowman collected the ball, beat two defenders and calmly rolled it into the empty net to seal the victory. The goal sparked wild celebrations among home supporters inside the stadium.

City or Arsenal: Opta predicts EPL winner

With eight games remaining for City and seven for Arsenal, the gap at the summit now stands at nine points. Even with a match in hand, Guardiola’s side faces a steep challenge to close the distance.

Data analysts at Opta have already updated their title projections using their well-known supercomputer model. The numbers paint a bleak picture for the Sky Blues.

According to the latest calculation, Arsenal now hold a remarkable 97.57% probability of winning their first league crown since 2004. City’s chances stand at just 2.43%.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Man City Drop Points Against West Ham. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse, Michael Regan - The FA and Ian Kington.

Source: Getty Images

Of course, football rarely follows predictions perfectly. One fixture could still reshape the narrative.

The two contenders are set to meet at the Etihad Stadium on April 19 in what many observers already describe as the defining encounter of the season.

Should City triumph that day, the race could suddenly spring back to life. If Arsenal prevail, the destination of the Premier League trophy may finally be decided.

Guardiola sends title warning to Man City

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Pep Guardiola has warned his Man City side that dropping more points in the Premier League could end their title hopes.

The Spaniard stressed that any further slip-ups could cost City the chance to retain the crown, urging Antoine Semenyo and his teammates to stay focused.

Source: YEN.com.gh