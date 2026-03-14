Thiago Silva has been plunged into mourning following the sudden passing of his mother

The Brazilian defender shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, drawing an outpouring of condolences from fans

The 41-year-old had also reached an unprecedented milestone in the UEFA Europa League

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Thiago Silva has announced the passing of his mother, Angela Maria da Silva, in an emotional message shared with fans on social media.

The former Chelsea and Brazil centre-back disclosed the sad news through an Instagram post, paying tribute to the woman who played a vital role in his life. Angela Maria da Silva was 70 years old.

Thiago Silva mourns the death of his mother, Angela Maria da Silva, with a heartfelt tribute. Photo credit: thiagosilva/Instagram and Clive Rose/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Fans mourn with Silva after mother's demise

Silva’s message reflected the deep pain of the loss.

"My little mom, I can't believe it..unbelievable…How could this be? You're going to be missed so much,” Silva wrote in honour of his mom.

News of the tragedy quickly spread across social media as supporters from around the world sent their condolences to the veteran footballer.

One fan, @DrazyFire, wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace. She’d be proud of what you have become. All the way from the ghetto of Brazil to an international superstar."

Another supporter, @ognation002, added:

"Sending love and strength to Thiago Silva and his entire family. Rest easy, mama Silva."

@SUCCESS431926 also expressed sympathy.

"My sincere condolences."

Meanwhile, @BobbyBlueschels shared a heartfelt message.

"Very sad news, I pray God gives you the strength to come out of this, accept my condolences, Silva."

The heartbreaking loss comes just five days after another bereavement within the family. Silva recently lost his mother-in-law, the mother of his wife, Isabelle Silva.

According to O Jogo, the defender will miss Sunday’s league match between FC Porto and Moreirense FC following the death of his mother. The fixture is scheduled to take place at Estádio do Dragão.

Thiago Silva is considering when he will travel back to Brazil to mourn with his family. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

The mother who shaped Silva’s journey

Angela Maria da Silva played a key role in shaping the character of the player admired by fans around the globe.

Despite growing up in the favelas of Brazil, she instilled discipline, humility and strong values in her son.

Her decision to give birth to Silva was itself a defining moment in his life story. She once revealed that she had considered ending the pregnancy before being persuaded otherwise by her father.

“I cried on my fatherʼs shoulder and said, ‘Daddy, I donʼt want to terminate the child, but Iʼm also not ready to raise a child’,” Angela recalled, as cited by EWTN.

Her father convinced her not to go through with it.

“He wouldnʼt let me do that, that I commit a sin,” she said.

Before the tragic news, Silva, whose son signed a professional contract with Chelsea in December 2025, had been in action for Porto during their victory over VfB Stuttgart in the first leg of the round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League.

At 41, the veteran defender achieved a historic milestone in the competition.

The former Fluminense star, who famously crawled across the pitch after the club secured survival in the Brazilian top flight, made his debut and became the oldest outfield player, excluding goalkeepers, to appear in the tournament.

Across a long and successful career, Silva has collected 31 trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup, achievements built on the values his mother helped instil from the very beginning.

Kotoko captain loses his mother

In a previous sombre publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Asante Kotoko were thrown into mourning following the passing of the mother of their captain, Samba O'Neil.

Details surrounding the death remain unclear, as the cause has not been made public.

Source: YEN.com.gh