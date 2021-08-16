Charles Sogli, a young man who is being tagged as the tallest person in Ghana has received an amazing treat from some benevolent Ghanaians

The group of ladies promised to give Charles everything he needs in order to become a great icon and make the most out of his life

Charles is said to be 7ft 6 inches tall and a video that was taken at the Royal Senchi resort at Akosombo shows how amazing his royalty treatment was

A young boy named Charles Sogli who resides at Ho in the Volta Region has been given royalty treatment after he went viral for being called the tallest man in Ghana.

Sharing the video on the YouTube channel, Odana Network, a group of benevolent ladies took Charles to the Royal Senchi Resort as Akosombo.

In the heartwarming documentary that was taken to show how everything unfolded, the ladies also promised to give Charles the life he truly deserves, which is beyond the imagination of many.

How growing up was like for him and the family

Charles' sister, who spoke in the video recounted some of the difficult experiences she and the family had whilst trying to raise Charles as a young boy.

"Charles was actually born with an unusual height. Handling him alone was a great chore. It was not easy at all. From an early age, many people started making fun of him and I've always had to defend him at all cost" she recalls.

The tall young man had an amazing time at the resort and was presented with some gifts including beautiful footwear customized just for him.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, if Charles' height is truly confirmed, that would make him one of the tallest people on the planet today as he is already taller than Shaquille O'Neal and just one inch shorter than Tacko Fall, the tallest basketball player currently.

Although Sultan Kösen, a Turkish public figure, farmer-herder holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest living male at 251 centimetres (8'3''), Charles' height is still remarkable given that the young might probably grow taller.

