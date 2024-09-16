Afua Asantewaa has voiced her displeasure over the comments surrounding her marriage

The socialite has lamented that some people are praying for her people to marriage to collapse

Netizens who took to the comments of the video urged Afua Asantewaa not to pay heed to the naysayers

Popular Ghanaian socialite and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has taken to social media to call out naysayers of her marriage.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Afua Asantewaa, who looked very sad, said people were anxiously waiting to hear her bad news about marriage.

Afua Asantewaa calls out naysayers for saying bad things about her marriage. Photo credit: @Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum/Facebook

She wondered why people were so fixated on hoping to see her becoming a divorcee.

"There are people who alwant to find out every morning if Afua Asantewaa is still married. They wish there would be a breaking news saying that Afua Asantewaa is a divorcee. They want me to get divorced so get jackson so they celebrate."

Afua Asantewaa concluded by saying she is not troublesome, as some people had been made to believe.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to her marriage concerns

Social media users who took to the video's comments section urged Afua Asantewaaa to ignore the critics.

Shadrack Abo commented:

"Madam, nobody has that time oo. We are all thinking about ourselves."

user7295316086900 commented:

"Dnt mind them Friday borns we knw how to married anakasa even in our relationship how we treat our partner not easy forget them focus on ur marriage."

Queen Zion gh stated:

"Being with responsible man is the best happiness in life."

Grace Laryea added:

"Big Sis please don't worry yourself about them enjoy your marriage in peace and take care of my sisters okay love you."

Queen Sedem replied:

"Can't you see that is why we can't keep one presidential."

Juliana Brenya replied:

"I pray you both will be together for ever in Jesus name."

Afua Asantewaa dances with husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa and their husband have become the envy of many become of many.

The video on TikTok shows her dancing joyfully with her husband, Kofi Aduonum, in their living room.

In the video, the couple grooved to the song "Biibi Besi" by Ghanaian artists Kwame Yogot and Kuami Eugene.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

