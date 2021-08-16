A video has popped up online of the attempt to save the Angel TV studios and offices from total destruction

The videos show firefighters at the top of the roof of the building and some below it

The station is currently of air after the fire incident on Sunday, August 15 that burnt the offices of the TV station

A video has emerged online of firefighters frantically fighting the fire that burned down the studios of Angel TV on the evening of Sunday, August 15, 2021.

The video posted on Instagram shows the men climbing up to save the building from being completely burnt to the ground. Some people were also on the ground pulling the water hose closer to their colleagues at the top of the building.

YEN.com.gh earlier today reported that the building houses the offices and studios of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN.)

Video of how Angel TV fire started and how firefighters struggled with it pops up. Photo source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

At the time of this report, the television station is off the air because of the fire incident.

YEN.comgh is yet to ascertain what exactly caused the fire. There hasn't been any statement either from the fire service or from the management of Angel TV or Angel Broadcasting Network.

Watch the video of the firefighters trying to stop the fire below.

