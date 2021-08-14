Dr. Kwaku Oteng has said that having multiple wives is better than keeping girlfriends outside marriage

He said it is a blessing to do this as the Bible does not condemn taking more wives for oneself

The Adonko Boss said he has been through a lot in life and would not want any of his children to suffer the same

The solution to that is to marry any woman he has a child with out of wedlock

Ghanaian businessman, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, has said that having multiple wives is better than keeping side chics, also known as girlfriends.

He calls it a blessing to have more wives, explaining that the bible accepts that and no other books kick against polygamy.

Oteng noted that a lot of married men are keeping girlfriends on the side, stressing that he is courageous to marry any woman he fathers a child with rather than keeping them in the secret.

A collage of Kwaku Oteng and some of his wives. Akua, though, is an ex-wife. Photo credit: @iamakuaamoakoaa @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram

Source: Instagram

These men, he added, go to the extent of hiding their biological children they have out of wedlock; something he would never do.

He made these comments in an interview, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanacelebrities.com.

According to Oteng, he has suffered a lot of ordeals in life, and because he does not want any of his children to go through that, he prefers to marry the women he has a child with out of wedlock than to keep them as side chics.

Reported to have 5 wives

Meanwhile, the Adonko Boss is reported to have 5 wives. The most popular is former Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Akua Amoakoaa, who is currently an ex-wife.

Another wife is Linda Achiaa, his newest better half.

Before these women, Kwaku Oteng has married elderly women who have had children for him.

Fathe of Tracey Boakye's daughter

It has been reported, too, that Kwaku Oteng is the father of Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye's daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira.

The revelation was made by Ayisha Modi, who disclosed that Boakye's good friend, Afia Schwar, was the one who told him how the actress had an affair with the businessman.

