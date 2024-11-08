The Western Region Communications director of the National Democratic Congress, has pledged to remove the controversial statue of President Akufo-Addo

Richard Kirk-Mensah stressed to YEN.com.gh that President Akufo-Addo did not deserve a statue in the region

Akufo-Addo unveiled the statue, erected in front of Sekondi's Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital

Richard Kirk-Mensah, the National Democratic Congress Western Region Communications director, has pledged to rally youth to remove the controversial statue of President Akufo-Addo at Sekondi.

Kirk-Mensah has said he will finance the transport of the statue to Kyebi, Akuo-Addo's hometown.

The Akufo-Addo statue has been errected on an uncompleted roundabout. Source: Richard Kirk-Mensah

Akufo-Addo unveiled the statue, erected in front of Sekondi's Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, on November 6 and has since been faced with varying criticism.

He stressed to YEN.com.gh that the president "doesn’t warrant any form of statue” in the region because of its development deficit.

"On the 9th of December, we will lead the youth of Western Region to remove it."

For example, the roundabout where the statue is mounted and a nearby road are currently uncompleted.

Backlash in the Western Region

Kirk-Mensah noted that there was outrage from a cross-section of residents in the Western Region.

He even belives supporters of the President are also upset at the statue.

Akufo-Addo secured the majority of the votes from the Western Region for the New Patriotic Party, but Kirk-Mensah is hopeful that things will change in favour of the NDC during the 2024 election.

"Some people are even eager to go and pull it down now, but we are pleading with them that no one should take the law into his or her hands. We will use legal means to relocate it to his family house in Kyebi.”

Man behind Akufo-Addo statue

YEN.com.gh reported that a sculptor, Genesis Gyesi, shared footage of his work on the controversial Akufo-Addo.

In the video, he is seen spraying the statue behind the scenes.

Genesis shared the video on his TikTok account to unveil himself as the sculptor and show the work that went into the masterpiece.

