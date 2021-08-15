Ghana's next door neighbor, Ivory Coast, records first case of Ebola

- Ivory Coast has recorded its first case of Ebola

- The carrier of the virus had returned from a trip to Guinea

- This is the first time in 25 years since the West African country recorded a case

Cote d'Ivoire has confirmed the country's first case of Ebola since 1994. This came after health officials confirmed the virus from a patient hospitalized in the commercial capital of Abidjan after arriving from Guinea.

Initial investigations by the World Health Organisation (WHO) found that the patient had traveled to Cote d'Ivoire by road and arrived in Abidjan on 12 August. The patient was admitted to a hospital after experiencing a fever and is currently receiving treatment.

Ghana's next-door neighbor, Ivory Coast, records the first case of Ebola (Photo: Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Guinea experienced a four-month-long Ebola outbreak, which was declared over on 19 June 2021. There is no indication that the current case in Cote d'Ivoire is linked to the earlier attack in Guinea. However, further investigation and genomic sequencing will identify the strain and determine a connection between the two outbreaks.

Road accident

The member of parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor, has escaped from a car accident.

Reports have it that the accident happened at the Aveyime road in the Volta Region.

Rockson's vehicle somersaulted twice when a cement-filled KIA truck veered into the car's lane.

According to the NDC MP, the road trip to the funeral of Samuel Okudzeto's father could have ended tragically.

Bawumia's take on the economy

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghanaians can now use their mobile phones to recharge their electricity meters.

Speaking at an event to mark International Youth Day, the vice president justified how using a mobile phone to top up electricity credit eases the burden of Ghanaians.

"With this innovation, Ghanaians will no longer wait in long queues to top up their electricity. Instead, you can do that at home," he stated.

Is Akufo-Addo corrupt?

Media personality, Captain Smart, believes President Akufo-Addo is overwhelmed by cases of corruption in his administration.

Captain Smart, who hosts the morning show on Onua TV, feels disappointed in the president amid his assertions of protecting the public purse.

"I do not believe you when you say you will protect the public purse. See what is happening around us and in your administration. I dare say you are the true definition of corruption," the media personality argued.

Pressure mounts on President Akufo-Addo to sack the health minister, but the president remains adamant about doing so.

Source: Yen