A Ghanaian woman who indicates she is 198 years old says that the mother of Ghana's first president was a lady she knew personally

Speaking on Onua TV, the woman from Western Region named Amodzie said that she was a native doctor who helped Nkrumah's mother when she conceived

Amodzie also said that she has been a farmer all her life and still farms at her age

Amodzie, an aged Ghanaian woman who has reportedly lived for 198 years has granted an interview to Onua TV where she made some breathtaking narrations.

During the interview, Amodzie who currently lives at Subri in the Wassa East district of the Western Region said she had personally encountered the mother of Ghana's first president even before Kwame Nkrumah was born.

The aged woman mentioned that during her youthful age, she was a native doctor and she was the one that gave Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s mother called Elizabeth Nyaniba traditional medications at the time when Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was in his mother’s womb.

She said she was even two years married before she met Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s mother, who took care of her till she got to her five months of pregnancy.

The woman says she was way older than Nkrumah’s mother but has still a farmer all her life which she still does at her age.

If the Ghanaian woman is truly 198 years old, she would be the oldest woman in the world.

Kwame Nkrumah's mother, Madam Nyaniba, is known to have nurtured Nkrumah until his demise in 1972 before she herself passed on five years later.

A publication by Newyork Times in 1972 described her as a small woman of “somewhere over a hundred” years who lost her sight but retained a clear voice and a sharp memory.

