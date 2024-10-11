The Electoral Commission has debunked rumours that it has initiated the printing of ballot papers ahead of the 2024 elections

It assured political parties, presidential candidates and all other stakeholders that it would inform them prior to printing the sheets

Meanwhile, it said it has initiated printing the Notices of Poll today, October 11, 2024

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has clarified issues concerning the provision of ballot statistics ahead of the printing process for the 2024 general elections.

The clarification follows concerns raised by the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, that the Electoral Commission has begun printing ballot sheets without providing any address to stakeholders in the 2024 elections.

The Electoral Commission says it has not begun printing of ballot boxes yet.

Source: UGC

However, in response to the claim, the EC stated that ballot paper printing has not commenced yet.

The EC explained in an October 10, 2024, statement that it planned to print Notices of Poll for both the presidential and parliamentary elections on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The commission said the actual printing of ballot papers would begin after it furnished the ballot statistics to presidential candidates, political parties, and printing houses.

The EC reaffirmed its commitment to running a transparent and credible election and urged all stakeholders to trust it to do a yeoman’s job come 2024.

Samuel Apea-Danquah sues EC over disqualification

Meanwhile, Samuel Apea-Danquah, founder and leader of Yellow Ghana, has sued the Electoral Commission (EC) following his disqualification from the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

He is the latest presidential aspirant to drag the Electoral Commission to court over his disqualification.

Apea-Danquah was among 11 disqualified candidates for irregularities in their nomination forms.

In a motion filed on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Apea-Danquah prayed the court to issue an order of certiorari to quash the EC's decision to disqualify his candidacy.

He is also seeking an order of mandamus to compel the EC to reinstate the applicant as a valid presidential candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

He urged the court to also prohibit the EC from taking further steps in the 202 presidential elections, including the printing of ballot sheets and the conduct of the elections till the applicant’s legal rights are restored.

As well as an order of injunction against the entire electoral process till the legal action is resolved.

EC rectifies errors in voter’s register

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission (EC) said the current voter's register is merely provisional, and an audit is underway.

She said the EC was committed to ensuring that an accurate and credible voter’s roll would be available on election day.

Meanwhile, she reaffirmed the EC's independence and stressed that the commission would not be compelled to take any action.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh