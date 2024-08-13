Tutulapato, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, listened to one of his famous raps from his childhood

The rapper was all smiles as he listened to the audio and asked his fans if they remembered the popular rap

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed surprise at how much he had grown since his Talented Kidz days

Former child rap sensation Tutulapato shared a video on his TikTok page in which he listened to one of his famous raps from his childhood.

The rapper, who rose to fame during his time on Talented Kidz, smiled as he played the audio, asking his fans if they remembered the popular rap.

Tutulapato listens to rap from his childhood days. Photo Source: Tutulapato

Source: TikTok

In the video, Tutulapato enjoyed the nostalgic moment, reflecting on his early days in the music scene. The rapper’s video sparked reactions online, with fans commenting on how much he has matured since his Talented Kidz days.

Many Ghanaians expressed surprise at the rapper’s growth, as many remembered him as the young boy who featured on Kasahare level and Talented Kidz. In the comments section of the video, some folks joked that the young man already looked older than them.

Tutulapato sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Harrison Sensei commented:

"I was about to say the same thing😂😂😂....we remember this rap paaa....u could say everything but couldn't spell seven"

paakwasi7555 said:

"how come did this guy grow pass me 🥺"

kwame galazy commented:

"Why are you not dropping songs anymore? U Dey sleep on your carrier. Bro wake up . The funs still Dey"

PRESIDENT said:

"How come Tutulapato grown pass me, while I was grown watching him on Talented kids, He be look-alike or ??😅"

DJ Switch translates Bible verse

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, another former Talented Kidz star, DJ Switch, in a footage, shared a Bible verse and translated it to Nigerian pidgin.

The Bible verse was a popular one: Ephesians 6:1. She recited it in English and later rephrased it into Nigerian pidgin.

Reacting to the post, fans of DJ Switch voiced their amazement at how well DJ Switch could speak pidgin.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh