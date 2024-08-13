Tutulapato All Smiles As He Listens To Old Rap From His Childhood: "This Is Growth"
- Tutulapato, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, listened to one of his famous raps from his childhood
- The rapper was all smiles as he listened to the audio and asked his fans if they remembered the popular rap
- In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed surprise at how much he had grown since his Talented Kidz days
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Former child rap sensation Tutulapato shared a video on his TikTok page in which he listened to one of his famous raps from his childhood.
The rapper, who rose to fame during his time on Talented Kidz, smiled as he played the audio, asking his fans if they remembered the popular rap.
In the video, Tutulapato enjoyed the nostalgic moment, reflecting on his early days in the music scene. The rapper’s video sparked reactions online, with fans commenting on how much he has matured since his Talented Kidz days.
Many Ghanaians expressed surprise at the rapper’s growth, as many remembered him as the young boy who featured on Kasahare level and Talented Kidz. In the comments section of the video, some folks joked that the young man already looked older than them.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Tutulapato sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
"I was about to say the same thing😂😂😂....we remember this rap paaa....u could say everything but couldn't spell seven"
paakwasi7555 said:
"how come did this guy grow pass me 🥺"
kwame galazy commented:
"Why are you not dropping songs anymore? U Dey sleep on your carrier. Bro wake up . The funs still Dey"
PRESIDENT said:
"How come Tutulapato grown pass me, while I was grown watching him on Talented kids, He be look-alike or ??😅"
DJ Switch translates Bible verse
In another story published by YEN.com.gh, another former Talented Kidz star, DJ Switch, in a footage, shared a Bible verse and translated it to Nigerian pidgin.
The Bible verse was a popular one: Ephesians 6:1. She recited it in English and later rephrased it into Nigerian pidgin.
Reacting to the post, fans of DJ Switch voiced their amazement at how well DJ Switch could speak pidgin.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.