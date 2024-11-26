Daria cast: A look at the iconic cast of the classic show "Daria."
Daria, the iconic animated series from 1997 to 2002, captivated audiences with its sharp wit and satirical portrayal of high school life. The show followed the titular character Daria Morgendorffer, a cynical teenager navigating the absurdities of adolescence and societal norms. Learn more about the Daria cast members who brought life to the show's unique characters.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Daria cast members
- 1. Tracy Grandstaff
- 2. Wendy Hoopes
- 3. Julian Rebolledo
- 4. John Lynn
- 5. Lisa Collins
- 6. Russell Hankin
- 7. Marc Thompson
- 8. Nora Laudani
- 9. Ashley Albert
- 10. Bart Fasbender
- 11. Jessica Cydnee Jackson
- 12. Alvaro J. Gonzalez
- 13. Sarah Drew
- 14. Steven Huppert
- 15. Geoffrey Arend
- 16. Paul Williams
- 17. Amir Williams
- 18. Amy Bennett
- 19. Tom Borrillo
- Are Daria and Quinn twins?
- Why did Daria end?
- Who does Daria end up with in Daria?
When it premiered on MTV, Daria became a defining series of the '90s. The show was created by Susie Lewis Lynn and directed by various individuals throughout its run, with notable directors including Karen Disher and Ken Keeler. The Daria cast gained fame due to their unique characters, sharp wit, and the show's satirical take on teenage life, societal norms, and pop culture.
Daria cast members
Daria series features humour through its satirical portrayal of high school life. Daria's crush on Trent was amusing, as she acted unusually around him, and Jane's teasing of Daria for her behaviour heightened the comedic effect. Here are some of Daria's cast characters who voiced the TV series.
1. Tracy Grandstaff
- Full name: Tracy Grandstaff
- Date of birth: November 1963
- Voiced: Daria Morgendorffer
The titular character, Daria Morgendorffer, is an iconic figure in late '90s animation voiced by Tracy Grandstaff. With her deadpan voice and sarcastic wit, Daria views the world through a lens of irony, critiquing superficiality and hypocrisy. She appears in all 65 episodes, anchoring the show's commentary on teenage life with her unique outlook.
2. Wendy Hoopes
- Full name: Wendy Hoopes
- Date of birth: 4 November 1972
- Voiced: Jane Lane and Quinn Morgendorffer
Wendy Hoopes, Daria's best friend and artistic soul, appears in 65 episodes as Jane Lane. She acts alongside Daria as her sceptic friend in the series, often focusing on painting and ambition to escape Lawndale's monotony. Apart from Jane Lane, Wendy voices Daria cast Quinn Morgendorffer. Quinn is a crucial character in Daria, the youngest daughter of Jake, Helen, and Daria's younger sister.
3. Julian Rebolledo
- Full name: Julian Rebolledo
- Date of birth: 27 June 1972)
- Voiced: Jake Morgendorffer
Julian Rebolledo is among Daria's cast voices and is known for voicing Jake Morgendorffer, Daria's father. His portrayal brings humour and warmth, capturing Jake's well-meaning yet often overwhelmed personality throughout the show.
4. John Lynn
- Full name: Jonathan Adam Lynn
- Date of birth: 3 April 1943
- Voiced: Sick, Sad World Announcer
Another great character Daria features is John Lynn, the well-meaning yet often clueless guidance counsellor. He voiced the character of the Sick, Sad World announcer in Daria, providing commentary on the show's satirical segments.
5. Lisa Collins
- Full name: Lisa Collins
- Date of birth: 1968
- Voiced: Brittany Taylor
Lisa Collins portrayed Brittany Taylor, the stereotypical cheerleader who defies expectations. While Brittany may appear naïve, her genuine kindness and optimism shine through, adding depth to her character. The voice actress was featured in 56 show episodes, making her one of the most famous characters in the Daria cast.
6. Russell Hankin
- Full name: Russell Hankin
- Voiced: Tom Sloane
Russell Hankin is a voice actor and television producer known primarily for his work on the MTV animated series Daria as Tom Sloane. Tom is a crucial character introduced in the later seasons of Daria. His work spans both voice acting and live-action roles, although he is primarily celebrated for his contributions to animation.
7. Marc Thompson
- Full name: Marc Thompson
- Date of birth: 20 May 1975
- Voiced: Kevin Thompson
The oblivious quarterback and Brittany's boyfriend, Kevin, represent the stereotypical high school jock. Appearing in 56 episodes, Kevin's antics and good-natured charm make him an endearing, if somewhat dense, character in the show's cast. He voices Brittany's boyfriend in Daria, debuting in Esteemsters.
8. Nora Laudani
- Full name: Nora Laudani
- Date of birth: 1971
- Voiced: Ms. Angela Li
Nora Laudani is also one of Daria's cast characters who has featured in 26 episodes of the TV series as Ms. Angela Li. Dunn's performance captures the authoritarian nature of Ms. Li, providing a satirical look at school administration and its often-absurd policies.
9. Ashley Albert
- Full name: Ashley Paige Albert
- Date of birth: 1973
- Voiced: Tiffany Blum-Deckler and Ms Janet Barch
Born in 1973 in Miami Shores, Florida, Ashley Albert is an American voice actress and singer known for her diverse voice roles. She is among Daria's cast voices voicing Tiffany Blum-Deckler and Janet Barch in the MTV animated series Daria.
10. Bart Fasbender
- Full name: 10 September 1966
- Date of birth: Queens, New York City, USA
- Voiced: Andrew Landon, Nicholas Campbell
Bart Fasbender was born on 10 September 1966 in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York City. He is recognised for his roles in Daria (1997), Daria in 'Is It College Yet? (2002), and Train Baby (2015). In Daria, Fasbender voices Andrew Landon and Nicholas Campbell, showcasing his versatility in the field.
11. Jessica Cydnee Jackson
- Full name: Jessica Cydnee Jackson
- Date of birth: Not available
- Voiced: Jodie Landon
Jessica Cydnee Jackson is an American actress known for her work in animated television. She contributed her voice talents to the iconic MTV animated series Daria. She voiced Jodie Landon, an intelligent and socially aware character who often grappled with the pressures of being one of the few Black students at Lawndale High.
12. Alvaro J. Gonzalez
- Full name: Alvaro J. Gonzalez
- Place of birth: Washington, District of Columbia, USA
- Voiced: Trent Lane
Trent Lane, Jane's older brother and Daria's crush, embodies the "slacker" musician trope. Leading his band, Mystik Spiral, Trent exudes a laid-back attitude with little motivation for success. He often serves as Daria's introspective love interest. His 32 episodes explore his impact on Daria, revealing her softer side.
13. Sarah Drew
- Full name: Sarah Drew
- Date of birth: 1 October 1980
- Voiced: Stacy Rowe
Sarah Drew is an accomplished actress, producer, writer, and director who is celebrated for her roles as Dr. April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy and Hannah Rogers on Everwood. The Hollywood actress currently stars as Emily Lane in the TV series Mistletoe Murders and has starred in other films and TV series, including Amber Brown and Miami Medical.
14. Steven Huppert
- Full name: Steven Huppert
- Date of birth: April 197
- Voiced: Joey
Joey is one of Daria's cast characters who consistently competes for Quinn's attention. He often clashes with his friends Jeffy and Jamie in humorous, rivalry-driven situations. He is best known for his roles in Daria, Daria in 'Is It College Yet?, and Daria in 'Is It Fall Yet?
15. Geoffrey Arend
- Full name: Geoffrey Arend
- Date of birth: 28 February 1978
- Voiced: Charles Upchuck Ruttheimer III
Geoffrey Arend voiced Charles "Upchuck" Ruttheimer III in Daria, portraying Lawndale High's awkward, flirtatious character. Geoffrey is widely recognised for portraying Ethan Gross in ABC's Body of Proof, Matt Mahoney in CBS's Madam Secretary, and College Boy 3 in Super Troopers.
16. Paul Williams
- Full name: Paul Williams
- Voiced: Mack Mackenzie
Paul Williams is a former voice actor known for his role as Mack Mackenzie in Daria. He took over the character from Delon Ferdinand, who voiced it in season 1.
17. Amir Williams
- Full name: Amir Jamal Williams
- Date of birth: 12 December 1981
- Voiced: Michael Jordan 'Mack' Mackenzie
Amir Jamal Williams, born in Harlem, New York City, to Broadway performer Allison Williams, began acting at age two in commercials and print. He voiced Mack on Daria. After a hiatus to pursue writing, Williams made his directorial stage debut in Diary of a Mother in 2016 and published his first novel, Flame of Retribution, in 2017.
18. Amy Bennett
- Full name: Amy Bennett
- Date of birth: 20 February 1975
- Voiced: Mrs Diane Bennett
Born on 20 February 1975 in Oklahoma City, Amy Bennett is an actress recognised for her roles in Daria, The Dentist, and Medal of Honor: Frontline, contributing her voice to the iconic animated series. Amy voiced several characters in Daria, including Mrs. Diane Bennett, Mrs. Johansen, and Dr. Bacon.
19. Tom Borrillo
- Full name: Tom Borrillo
- Voiced: Jesse Moreno
Tom Borrillo voiced Jesse Moreno, the laid-back, guitar-playing member of Mystik Spiral, in Daria. Known for his calm demeanour and easygoing personality, Jesse was a close friend of Trent Lane and appeared in numerous episodes alongside him.
Are Daria and Quinn twins?
Quinn is Daria's younger sister. She is a well-known Lawndale High School fashion club member.
Why did Daria end?
Daria ended after five seasons because its creators felt the story had naturally run its course. The show concluded with Is It College Yet? allowing Daria and the other characters to transition into the next phase of life.
Who does Daria end up with in Daria?
In Daria, Daria Morgendorffer ultimately ends up with Tom Sloane, though their romantic relationship has ups and downs. The series finale hints at her continued independence, leaving their long-term future open and highlighting Daria's personal growth over romance.
The Daria cast played a pivotal role in shaping the series' unique voice and humour. Each character brought distinct traits and quirks that resonated with audiences, ensuring the show's lasting impact on pop culture. Their performances continue to be celebrated by fans, new and old alike.
