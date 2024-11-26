Daria cast: A look at the iconic cast of the classic show "Daria."

Daria, the iconic animated series from 1997 to 2002, captivated audiences with its sharp wit and satirical portrayal of high school life. The show followed the titular character Daria Morgendorffer, a cynical teenager navigating the absurdities of adolescence and societal norms. Learn more about the Daria cast members who brought life to the show's unique characters.

When it premiered on MTV, Daria became a defining series of the '90s. The show was created by Susie Lewis Lynn and directed by various individuals throughout its run, with notable directors including Karen Disher and Ken Keeler. The Daria cast gained fame due to their unique characters, sharp wit, and the show's satirical take on teenage life, societal norms, and pop culture.

Daria cast members

Daria series features humour through its satirical portrayal of high school life. Daria's crush on Trent was amusing, as she acted unusually around him, and Jane's teasing of Daria for her behaviour heightened the comedic effect. Here are some of Daria's cast characters who voiced the TV series.

1. Tracy Grandstaff

Full name : Tracy Grandstaff

: Tracy Grandstaff Date of birth : November 1963

: November 1963 Voiced: Daria Morgendorffer

The titular character, Daria Morgendorffer, is an iconic figure in late '90s animation voiced by Tracy Grandstaff. With her deadpan voice and sarcastic wit, Daria views the world through a lens of irony, critiquing superficiality and hypocrisy. She appears in all 65 episodes, anchoring the show's commentary on teenage life with her unique outlook.

2. Wendy Hoopes

Wendy Hoopes during NBC 2004-2005 Upfront - After Party at LQ in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Gregory Pace

Full name: Wendy Hoopes

Wendy Hoopes Date of birth: 4 November 1972

4 November 1972 Voiced: Jane Lane and Quinn Morgendorffer

Wendy Hoopes, Daria's best friend and artistic soul, appears in 65 episodes as Jane Lane. She acts alongside Daria as her sceptic friend in the series, often focusing on painting and ambition to escape Lawndale's monotony. Apart from Jane Lane, Wendy voices Daria cast Quinn Morgendorffer. Quinn is a crucial character in Daria, the youngest daughter of Jake, Helen, and Daria's younger sister.

3. Julian Rebolledo

Full name : Julian Rebolledo

: Julian Rebolledo Date of birth: 27 June 1972)

27 June 1972) Voiced: Jake Morgendorffer

Julian Rebolledo is among Daria's cast voices and is known for voicing Jake Morgendorffer, Daria's father. His portrayal brings humour and warmth, capturing Jake's well-meaning yet often overwhelmed personality throughout the show.

4. John Lynn

Jonathan Lynn attends Clue's 30th Anniversary Celebration at The Players Theatre in New York City. Photo: Laura Cavanaugh

Full name: Jonathan Adam Lynn

Jonathan Adam Lynn Date of birth: 3 April 1943

3 April 1943 Voiced: Sick, Sad World Announcer

Another great character Daria features is John Lynn, the well-meaning yet often clueless guidance counsellor. He voiced the character of the Sick, Sad World announcer in Daria, providing commentary on the show's satirical segments.

5. Lisa Collins

Actress Lisa Collins is doing goat yoga. Photo: @momontheside

Full name : Lisa Collins

: Lisa Collins Date of birth : 1968

: 1968 Voiced: Brittany Taylor

Lisa Collins portrayed Brittany Taylor, the stereotypical cheerleader who defies expectations. While Brittany may appear naïve, her genuine kindness and optimism shine through, adding depth to her character. The voice actress was featured in 56 show episodes, making her one of the most famous characters in the Daria cast.

6. Russell Hankin

Full name : Russell Hankin

: Russell Hankin Voiced: Tom Sloane

Russell Hankin is a voice actor and television producer known primarily for his work on the MTV animated series Daria as Tom Sloane. Tom is a crucial character introduced in the later seasons of Daria. His work spans both voice acting and live-action roles, although he is primarily celebrated for his contributions to animation.

7. Marc Thompson

Voice actor Marc Thompson at the Star Wars store. Photo: @captainehud_marcthompson_vo

Full name : Marc Thompson

: Marc Thompson Date of birth : 20 May 1975

: 20 May 1975 Voiced: Kevin Thompson

The oblivious quarterback and Brittany's boyfriend, Kevin, represent the stereotypical high school jock. Appearing in 56 episodes, Kevin's antics and good-natured charm make him an endearing, if somewhat dense, character in the show's cast. He voices Brittany's boyfriend in Daria, debuting in Esteemsters.

8. Nora Laudani

Full name : Nora Laudani

: Nora Laudani Date of birth : 1971

: 1971 Voiced: Ms. Angela Li

Nora Laudani is also one of Daria's cast characters who has featured in 26 episodes of the TV series as Ms. Angela Li. Dunn's performance captures the authoritarian nature of Ms. Li, providing a satirical look at school administration and its often-absurd policies.

9. Ashley Albert

Full name: Ashley Paige Albert

Ashley Paige Albert Date of birth : 1973

: 1973 Voiced: Tiffany Blum-Deckler and Ms Janet Barch

Born in 1973 in Miami Shores, Florida, Ashley Albert is an American voice actress and singer known for her diverse voice roles. She is among Daria's cast voices voicing Tiffany Blum-Deckler and Janet Barch in the MTV animated series Daria.

10. Bart Fasbender

Full name : 10 September 1966

: 10 September 1966 Date of birth : Queens, New York City, USA

: Queens, New York City, USA Voiced: Andrew Landon, Nicholas Campbell

Bart Fasbender was born on 10 September 1966 in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York City. He is recognised for his roles in Daria (1997), Daria in 'Is It College Yet? (2002), and Train Baby (2015). In Daria, Fasbender voices Andrew Landon and Nicholas Campbell, showcasing his versatility in the field.

11. Jessica Cydnee Jackson

Jessica Cydnee Jackson as Jodie Landon. Photo: @vas_90s on Twitter (modified by author)

Full name: Jessica Cydnee Jackson

Jessica Cydnee Jackson Date of birth : Not available

: Not available Voiced: Jodie Landon

Jessica Cydnee Jackson is an American actress known for her work in animated television. She contributed her voice talents to the iconic MTV animated series Daria. She voiced Jodie Landon, an intelligent and socially aware character who often grappled with the pressures of being one of the few Black students at Lawndale High.

12. Alvaro J. Gonzalez

Full name: Alvaro J. Gonzalez

Alvaro J. Gonzalez Place of birth : Washington, District of Columbia, USA

: Washington, District of Columbia, USA Voiced: Trent Lane

Trent Lane, Jane's older brother and Daria's crush, embodies the "slacker" musician trope. Leading his band, Mystik Spiral, Trent exudes a laid-back attitude with little motivation for success. He often serves as Daria's introspective love interest. His 32 episodes explore his impact on Daria, revealing her softer side.

13. Sarah Drew

Sarah Drew attends Variety's 2024 Power Of Women: Los Angeles Event presented By Lifetime at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Full name: Sarah Drew

Sarah Drew Date of birth: 1 October 1980

1 October 1980 Voiced: Stacy Rowe

Sarah Drew is an accomplished actress, producer, writer, and director who is celebrated for her roles as Dr. April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy and Hannah Rogers on Everwood. The Hollywood actress currently stars as Emily Lane in the TV series Mistletoe Murders and has starred in other films and TV series, including Amber Brown and Miami Medical.

14. Steven Huppert

Full name : Steven Huppert

: Steven Huppert Date of birth : April 197

: April 197 Voiced: Joey

Joey is one of Daria's cast characters who consistently competes for Quinn's attention. He often clashes with his friends Jeffy and Jamie in humorous, rivalry-driven situations. He is best known for his roles in Daria, Daria in 'Is It College Yet?, and Daria in 'Is It Fall Yet?

15. Geoffrey Arend

Geoffrey Arend attends Fortnight F Cancer Celebrity Pro-Am in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Full name: Geoffrey Arend

Geoffrey Arend Date of birth : 28 February 1978

: 28 February 1978 Voiced: Charles Upchuck Ruttheimer III

Geoffrey Arend voiced Charles "Upchuck" Ruttheimer III in Daria, portraying Lawndale High's awkward, flirtatious character. Geoffrey is widely recognised for portraying Ethan Gross in ABC's Body of Proof, Matt Mahoney in CBS's Madam Secretary, and College Boy 3 in Super Troopers.

16. Paul Williams

Full name : Paul Williams

: Paul Williams Voiced: Mack Mackenzie

Paul Williams is a former voice actor known for his role as Mack Mackenzie in Daria. He took over the character from Delon Ferdinand, who voiced it in season 1.

17. Amir Williams

Actor Amir Williams at The Elite Radio Show. Photo: @amirjamalwilliams

Full name : Amir Jamal Williams

: Amir Jamal Williams Date of birth : 12 December 1981

: 12 December 1981 Voiced: Michael Jordan 'Mack' Mackenzie

Amir Jamal Williams, born in Harlem, New York City, to Broadway performer Allison Williams, began acting at age two in commercials and print. He voiced Mack on Daria. After a hiatus to pursue writing, Williams made his directorial stage debut in Diary of a Mother in 2016 and published his first novel, Flame of Retribution, in 2017.

18. Amy Bennett

Full name : Amy Bennett

: Amy Bennett Date of birth : 20 February 1975

: 20 February 1975 Voiced: Mrs Diane Bennett

Born on 20 February 1975 in Oklahoma City, Amy Bennett is an actress recognised for her roles in Daria, The Dentist, and Medal of Honor: Frontline, contributing her voice to the iconic animated series. Amy voiced several characters in Daria, including Mrs. Diane Bennett, Mrs. Johansen, and Dr. Bacon.

19. Tom Borrillo

Tom Borrillo at Paragon's "Misery" for the Fall theatre preview. Photo: Andy Cross

Full name : Tom Borrillo

: Tom Borrillo Voiced: Jesse Moreno

Tom Borrillo voiced Jesse Moreno, the laid-back, guitar-playing member of Mystik Spiral, in Daria. Known for his calm demeanour and easygoing personality, Jesse was a close friend of Trent Lane and appeared in numerous episodes alongside him.

Are Daria and Quinn twins?

Quinn is Daria's younger sister. She is a well-known Lawndale High School fashion club member.

Why did Daria end?

Daria ended after five seasons because its creators felt the story had naturally run its course. The show concluded with Is It College Yet? allowing Daria and the other characters to transition into the next phase of life.

Who does Daria end up with in Daria?

In Daria, Daria Morgendorffer ultimately ends up with Tom Sloane, though their romantic relationship has ups and downs. The series finale hints at her continued independence, leaving their long-term future open and highlighting Daria's personal growth over romance.

The Daria cast played a pivotal role in shaping the series' unique voice and humour. Each character brought distinct traits and quirks that resonated with audiences, ensuring the show's lasting impact on pop culture. Their performances continue to be celebrated by fans, new and old alike.

