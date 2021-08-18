Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has made a revelation about how being frustrated at her former workplace made her win in the long run

In an interview on Joy FM, she shared that her original role to lead coverage of 2016 General elections from taken away from her

In a twist of fate, however, she played a central role in covering the elections from the headquarters of the Election commission

Metro TV Presenter, Bridget Otoo has shared a touching story about how some unnamed persons at her former workplace tried to frustrate her but she ultimately prevailed in a new interview.

Speaking on 'Strong and Sassy' on Joy FM, the former TV3 presenter shared an example of some people trying to take away her role of being a lead anchor during the 2016 elections.

What was meant to break me elevated me; Metro TV's Bridget Otoo shares testimony in new video. Photo credit: @Bridget_Otoo

The broadcaster posted a snippet of the interview on Twitter where she made mentioned making a lot of first-time revelations.

"I think even in the lead up to the 2016 elections, at a point, I was so vocal to the point where I was unpopular as in the newsroom. For a lot of people, we did our campaign and I think I was probably the lead anchor," disclosed Otoo.

"Billboards went up, people probably didn't notice it but in the election, I was never part of the election. The billboard went down. Yes, they took the billboard down."

She also shared how her breakthrough happened.

"But guess what I had the most important job in the election. I didn't fight for it. It just came to me. Lection day, there's talent going waste but hey, I am happy... we went to the EC, fortunately, my face got me in. At the time, we didn't even have a correspondent there so I became a correspondent for the station there (EC HQ) but they sent a whole crew coming to remove me and they said 'no, you already have a correspondent, she's not going anywhere.'

Watch the interview below.

