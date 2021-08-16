Incredible Zigi has opened up about losing out on the chance to work with Beyonce

In a new interview with Giovani Caleb on TV3, he shared that Beyonce's team reached out to him via Instagram to feature in the 'Already' video featuring Shatta Wale

He added that he regularly now checks his DM now because of the experience

Ghanaian dancer and choreographer, Incredible Zigi has made a bombshell revelation about missing out on an opportunity to feature in the official visual for Beyonce's song 'Already' featuring Shatta Wale.

Speaking during an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 on TV3, he shared that he was originally supposed to feature in the video, not Dancegod Lloyd. The video which was released in July 2020 has been seen by over 50 million people around the world.

Zigi, born Amofa Michael stated during the interview that he lost out on the once-in-life opportunity because of his carelessness.

He disclosed that Beyonce's team reached out to him via Instagram with the opportunity including an offer getting to meet the multiple award-winning American artiste herself.

‘‘I was checking my requests and saw that they had They dm-ed me 57 weeks ago. Anytime I make a video, people mention me in their stories. So if there is a dm, it goes down. That’s how I found out later that they had already texted me and they wanted to fly me there," said Zigi with regret in his voice per a 3news report.

"Mine was directly to fly me there. That was around August -October. From that experience, I am always checking my dm."

Zigi has since worked with the likes of Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, and Davido.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that from Hip-hop to Afro-dance, Incredible Zigi, born Michael Amofa has gained international prominence for his wide range of dance steps and ability to create.

Amofa is credited as the creator of the Pilolo and Kupe dance steps as elements in Afrobeats/Azonto, which have been infused in choreographies by internationally acclaimed musicians and dancers, including American singer and dancer, Janet Jackson. But he did not attain the feat on a silver platter.

He had to defy odds and push against his father's original desire to become a doctor.

