You eh. Your own dey come: KIDi 'cries' over funny old photo; fans laugh at him

KiDi has sent a 'smooth' warning to his colleague artiste Joey B

It comes after the latter posted a photo of the latter to mark his birthday

His fans laugh seeing the photo and how KiDi has changed over the years

Ghanaian singer and songwriter KiDi has reacted after rapper Joey B posted an old photo of him on the occasion of his birthday which fell on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Instead of celebrating the former, Joey posted a funny and old photo of the 'Enjoyment' singer to clown him on his special day.

On Twitter, the 'Say Cheese' hitmaker didn't have a lot to say but to send a subtle warning to his colleague artiste.

It's safe to say KiDi cried a little inside when he saw the photo posted online.

"You eh. Your own dey come," quote tweeted the singer in reaction.

As expected his fans couldn't stop laughing at the photo and remarked about how the famous singer has changed over the years.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that KiDi, real name Dennis Nana Dwamena, had lived up to his offer to perform at the school of Ozwald, a young pupil whose instructive letter to his mother captured the hearts of Ghanaians.

In videos posted online, he is seen arriving with his team, and then later performing for the students who sounded excited to see him, and watch him perform.

Source: Yen.com.gh