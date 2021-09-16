Gyakie has successfully completed the University of Science and Technology

The singer shared a photo with her coursemate as they wore the same colour of shirt

Gyakie hit mainstream music some years ago when she was still a student

Ghanaian singer Jackline Acheampong has successfully completed her 4-year tertiary education programme at the University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The Forever singer, in a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen posing with one of her coursemates as they bid farewell to their books.

Gyakie and the young man she was posing with in the photo were ween wearing sea blue coloured long-sleeved shirts.

The singer appeared to be posing with some of her coursemates to capture lasting memories she can look back on

It appeared the duo went to defend their project work and had aced the defence in style.

Gyakie is believed to have pursued a course in Business Administration and managed to go through the programme successfully despite gaining popularity.

The Need Me singer gained massive attention and prominence in the music industry after she dropped her songs.

Her song, Forever, gained massive airplay and went international in a number of weeks.

Following the huge achievement with her hit song, she hopped on a remix of the song with Omah Lay which also was put on replay everywhere.

Gyakie is one of the few Ghanaian musicians to have been juggling their career along with their education.

The singer is the daugther of legendary Ghanaian musician, Nana Acheampong.

