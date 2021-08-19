A social media user took to her Twitter account to share her story of being pursued by a married man

@j_dunnnn revealed that the man courted her relentlessly, failing to "take the L" even after she rejected his advances

Needless to say, other women on the bird app flooded her mentions as the post attracted more than 33 000 likes and close to 4 000 retweets

A woman set tongues wagging on social media after she shared her story of a married man pursuing her to the point of death.

The Twitter user, @j_dunnnn revealed that the man courted her relentlessly, failing to "take the L" even after she rejected his advances.

Taking to her account, she wrote:

"Met this man out last month who pursued me pretty heavily, asked to take me out. I wasn’t interested & lied about being in a complicated situation.

"He said he “likes complicated” & is probably in a similar situation. He just posted on IG about his 3 year WEDDING ANNIVERSARY."

Other women on the bird app flooded her mentions as the post attracted more than 33 000 likes and close to 4 000 retweets.

Other women share similar experiences

Asides from some criticism, the comments section attracted nearly 200 comments from others sharing their own experiences.

@roadrunnerscoob said:

"You weren’t interested anyway so what’s the issue? Y’all be weird."

@Margauxxdasilva wrote:

"One time this guy kept hitting on me for like two months asking to take me out, and then I saw on IG he posted a picture of him and his baby momma in the delivery room with their newborn. I texted him and asked about it and he just said 'it’s complicated' lmaooo."

@N3onGuttz shared:

"My ex hit me up a couple of months ago begging for me to let him see me and take me out, he did and paid for everything, I blocked him cause he kept begging and wanting me back, a couple of days ago he’s in a relationship that’s apparently been two years strong?"

@barrajayy added:

"One time I let a guy I was dating borrow $300 because he said it was an emergency, and then he used it to take his secret fiancé on a date to a fancy steakhouse and then to a professional hockey game afterwards and then posted pics on FB (But blocked me first!)?"

@AlexisIsOverIt noted:

"Former FWB messaged me after years when I had an IG to ask if we could resume our f***ing endeavours. Turned down the immediate invitation because I had plans but scheduled a meet up for 2 weeks later. 3 days later, he posts an engagement announcement."

