Meet The 10 Best Students Of The Ghana School Of Law For 2024
- On Friday, October 11, 2024, seven hundred and seventy-seven students were called to the Ghana Bar
- Out of the 777 new lawyers, 10 were awarded for excellent performances in the professional law course
- Out of the 11 top Ghanaian law students who received the prizes were four gentlemen and six ladies
The Ghana Legal Council called 777 newly enrolled lawyers to the Bar on October 11, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre.
10 new lawyers were awarded for outstanding performance during their professional law course. Four of the awardees are gentlemen, while six are ladies.
YEN.com.gh has compiled the names of the 2024 Ghana School of Law's best students below.
Top students of Ghanaian 2024 Bar
1. Martin Waana-Ang
The former St Francis Xavier Minor Seminary student was the overall best student, receiving the coveted John Mensah Sarbah award. He also won the award for being the best student in Civil Procedure.
Martin Waana-Ang is an alumus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
2. Paul Kosi Simpson
Paul and his twin brother Peter were called to the Bar together. Paul received two awards as the best student in Criminal Procedure as well as Family law and practice.
He is an alumnus of Bishop Herman College and KNUST.
3. Abigail Asantewaa Opoku
Abigail won the award for best student in Alternative Dispute Resolution.
4. Ashraf Abubakari
Ashraf was the best student in Law Practice and Legal Accounting.
5. Miriam Selinam Tsiri
Miriam Selinam Tsiri was adjudged the best student in Company and Commercial Practice.
6. Joshua Yirenkyi Smart Opoku
Joshua Yirenkyi Smart Opoku received the top award for the Law of Evidence course.
7. Florence Awogea Achari
Florence Awogea Achari won the best student in Advocacy and Legal Ethics.
8. Elaine Ewurafua Abaidoo
Elaine Ewurafua Abaidoo was the top student in Conveyance and Drafting.
9. Mary Patience Yeboah Kumi
Mary Patience Yeboah Kumi was adjudged the best student in Interpretation of Deeds and Statutes.
10. Keren Naa Ayikaikor Lamptey
Keren Naa Ayikaikor was the best student for the post-call law course. She was earlier adjudged the overall best student at the Gambia Law School.
She attended the GIMPA Law School.
Dad and daughter called to the Bar
YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian father and daughter were called to the Bar on the same day (October 11, 2024).
Nii Amasah Namoale and his second daughter Manuela were part of those called to the Bar, joining his first daughter.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
