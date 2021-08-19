A netizen has taken to Twitter to confess that he has a 'back up' guy she always run to after a breakup

According to @Thato04625284, she currently has a new boyfriend, and she intends to return to her 'back up' if things do not work out

Many netizens who saw her post headed to the comments section to express their opinions

A netizen who appears to be a lady has recently taken to Twitter to confess that there is a guy she dates as backup only when she is experiencing a major breakup.

A netizen on Twitter called Daniel Marven tweeted that 50% of women have a 'backup partner' in mind, and a tweep with the handle @Thato04625284 decided to come clean.

In response to Daniel's post, @Thato04625284 said the statement holds as she has a backup partner.

Source: Facebook

She explained that she dated a guy after experiencing her first breakup but soon got a new boyfriend, and she had to end things with the 'backup guy'.

Again, she ended things with her new man and with open arms, this 'backup' boyfriend took her back.

According to the lady, she is currently with a new boyfriend, and she intends to go back to her backup if things do not work between them.

Her bold reply got many tweeps responding to it.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the responses below;

@AbdullahNtshal1 commented:

I pray the backup gets you pregnant

From @BoneDaPrime:

Stop doing such things bcz the result is GBV

@Thato04625284 replied

Yoh dont dont but anyways i play it safe

@Bantu_Wa_Afrika commented:

That one is just there for the cookie and you think you are dating. After every break up he knows he will be smashing it

@Jslava1 wrote:

I am not happy with this Thato

