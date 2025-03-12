A video of a brief engagement between former Manhyia MP Matthew Opoku Prempeh and some Ghanaian citizens has surfaced on social media

The citizens asked the former Education Minister to give them "something small" for transportation but he refused and asked them to come and see him later

Netizens who saw the video of the former Manhyia MP interacting with Ghanaian citizens expressed mixed reactions as

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has become the talk of the town after a recent encounter with some Ghanaian citizens.

The citizens in a video approached the former Education Minister and complained about hardships, hoping that the Minister would offer them some money but he didn't.

A member of the group emphasised their request, explaining that going home would be a challenge for them if Dr Opoku Prempeh did not come to their aid, as they did not even have money for transportation. However, this did not move the Minister.

He ignored their request and asked them to come and see him in his office on Tuesday, triggering reactions from the general public.

Who is Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh?

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is a prominent politician and a dedicated member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He's held various positions in government including Education Minister, Energy Minister, etc. During the 2024 general elections, he was selected as the Vice Presidential candidate for the NPP.

However, barely three months after leaving office, he refused to publicly give the citizens some money.

Netizens divided over Dr Prempeh's video

