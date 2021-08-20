Actress Fella Makafui has turned 26 years old today, August 20, 2021

Medikal, her husband, has taken to social media to celebrate her

The rapper shared videos and a lovely message

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress Fella Makafui is celebrating her birthday today, August 20, 2021. She has turned 26 years old.

In celebration of Fella's birthday, her husband, Medikal, has taken to social media to eulogize the actress.

Medikal shared a photo and nine videos of Fella on his Instagram page. While the photo had Fella standing alone, the video showed some lovely moments they shared in the past.

Photo source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Sharing the videos, Medikal showered praises on Fella describing her as the best in everything.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Medikal went on to state world would not have been the same if Fella had not been born.

"Happy birthday to the best Mum, best cook, best wife, best dancer, and best friend. The world wouldn’t have been a better place without you. You are 26 and balling. That’s energy. We just commenced. Love you die ❤️," his love letter read.

Reactions

The lovely post from Medikal got many people taking to the comment section to celebrate her birthday.

Fella (fellamakafui) herself responded in appreciation of the post:

"I love you baby!! Baby you are too much ❤️❤️❤️.Thank you for everything!!"

Kingsley Fobi (kingsleyfobiofficial) said:

"Happy birthday to you ."

kegoka said:

"@kegoka happy birthday to the chairman herself... Table for her is waiting on Saturday! We move."

_holics_ said:

"God bless your family ❤️."

king_qwesi_ said:

"Happy birthday to the best wife material @fellamakafui."

amg_wayback said:

"Happy Birthday To You Amg Baby Live Long and Build Great Fam."

oforiwaafausti said:

"May God bless her more, long life ."

Fella shares photos

Earlier, Fella Makafui had taken to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos in a gorgeous fashion in celebration of her new age

Fella's photos got the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye, Berla Mundi, and others sending their birthday wishes.

Maame Serwaa's birthday post

In other birthday news, Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa recently took to social media to celebrate as she turned 21 years old.

In the birthday post on her official Instagram page, the actress shared a photo of herself sitting in front of a building wearing an all-black outfit.

Maame Serwaa wore what looked like a black long-sleeved shirt over a pair of shorts and complimented the outfit with knee-length boots.

Source: Yen