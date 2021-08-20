Fella Makafui: Medikal Eulogizes His Wife On Her 26th Birthday; Shares 9 Lovely Videos
- Actress Fella Makafui has turned 26 years old today, August 20, 2021
- Medikal, her husband, has taken to social media to celebrate her
- The rapper shared videos and a lovely message
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Actress Fella Makafui is celebrating her birthday today, August 20, 2021. She has turned 26 years old.
In celebration of Fella's birthday, her husband, Medikal, has taken to social media to eulogize the actress.
Medikal shared a photo and nine videos of Fella on his Instagram page. While the photo had Fella standing alone, the video showed some lovely moments they shared in the past.
Sharing the videos, Medikal showered praises on Fella describing her as the best in everything.
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Medikal went on to state world would not have been the same if Fella had not been born.
"Happy birthday to the best Mum, best cook, best wife, best dancer, and best friend. The world wouldn’t have been a better place without you. You are 26 and balling. That’s energy. We just commenced. Love you die ❤️," his love letter read.
Reactions
The lovely post from Medikal got many people taking to the comment section to celebrate her birthday.
Fella (fellamakafui) herself responded in appreciation of the post:
"I love you baby!! Baby you are too much ❤️❤️❤️.Thank you for everything!!"
Kingsley Fobi (kingsleyfobiofficial) said:
"Happy birthday to you ."
kegoka said:
"@kegoka happy birthday to the chairman herself... Table for her is waiting on Saturday! We move."
_holics_ said:
"God bless your family ❤️."
king_qwesi_ said:
"Happy birthday to the best wife material @fellamakafui."
amg_wayback said:
"Happy Birthday To You Amg Baby Live Long and Build Great Fam."
Your kindness is brighter than your beauty - Bawumia pens romantic message to wife Samira as she marks her 41st b'day
oforiwaafausti said:
"May God bless her more, long life ."
Fella shares photos
Earlier, Fella Makafui had taken to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos in a gorgeous fashion in celebration of her new age
Fella's photos got the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye, Berla Mundi, and others sending their birthday wishes.
Maame Serwaa's birthday post
In other birthday news, Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa recently took to social media to celebrate as she turned 21 years old.
In the birthday post on her official Instagram page, the actress shared a photo of herself sitting in front of a building wearing an all-black outfit.
Maame Serwaa wore what looked like a black long-sleeved shirt over a pair of shorts and complimented the outfit with knee-length boots.
Source: Yen