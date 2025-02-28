Towering Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu has been spotted enjoying the night life of France

The Ghana and AS Monaco defender has been a key figure for the French club this season in Ligue 1

Salisu, whose AS Monaco were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, will now switch his attention to the league

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Salisu is living the affluent lifestyle after sharing his latest activity on social media.

The AS Monaco defender spends his off days enjoying the scenery and expensive culture of France.

Mohammed Salisu shows off expensive lifestyle in France. Photo: Instagram/ @salisu_sariki.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on social media, Salisu was spotted in a luxurious car as he arrives at the Hotel de Paris in the French capital. He was also seen handing his keys to the valet in his designer clothes.

Salisu moved to the French city in the summer of 2023 after leaving English Premier League side Southampton FC.

The 25-year-old has since become a pivotal player for AS Monaco, helping them return to the UEFA Champions League last season.

The former Real Valladolid player starred in the competition during his first outing as AS Monaco reached the play-offs of the elite European championship.

Salisu scored in the game against Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, going on to make the Team of the Week in the UEFA Champions League matchday two.

This season, the towering centre-back has made 22 appearances across all competitions for the Red and Whites, scoring three goals, per Transfermarkt.

He is expected to return to the national team ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Monaco manager raves about Salisu's qualities

After missing most of last season due to injury, the Ghanaian centre-back has been healthy and in good form for Monaco.

Mohammed Salisu celebrates after scoring for Ghana at the World Cup. Photo: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

AS Monaco manager Adi Hutter extolled the defender's quality and remains confident of better performances from the ex-Southampton player.

“When he arrived, it was hard because he was injured. It took a long time and it was hard for Sali and it was hard for us too because we signed him to be a key player,” he said, as quoted by Get Football News France.

“What he has done since [the start of the season] has been amazing! He is the player we expected last season. What he has done since the winter has been amazing. He brings stability in the defence, which we saw against [Dinamo] Zagreb. He is a good header of the ball, tactically intelligent, he defends the box well. As a person too, he is very humble and he is a very important part of this group.”

AS Monaco host Stade Reims on Saturday in Ligue 1 with hopes of returning to the top four.

Salisu spotted training in Dubai

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the return of the French Ligue 1 in January.

The Ghana and AS Monaco centre-back travelled to the United Arab Emirates for the winter break.

Salisu took the time away from football to engage in personal training as he keeps fit before the resumption of the league.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh