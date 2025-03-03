Jamie Siminoff's net worth and how the Ring sale to Amazon made him rich

The American inventor and entrepreneur Jamie Siminoff is renowned as the inventor of the Ring doorbell, the world's first Wi-Fi video doorbell designed to prevent and solve neighbourhood crime. Explore Jamie Siminoff's net worth and how his smart invention orchestrated a billion-dollar acquisition.

Key takeaways

Jamie Siminoff is the inventor of Ring, a game-changer in the smart home technologies.

He founded Ring in 2011, and first raised money for this invention through crowdfunding

In 2013, Siminoff went to the Shark Tank show to pitch for an investment deal but didn't secure a favourable offer.

to pitch for an investment deal but didn't secure a favourable offer. His appearance on the show attracted significant publicity, and he received over $200 million in investments from notable entities.

Jamie sold Ring to Amazon in February 2018 for approximately $1.1 billion.

Jamie Siminoff's profile summary

Full name James 'Jamie' Siminoff Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 1976 Age 48 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Chester, New Jersey, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Morristown-Beard School, Morris Mendham High School, Babson College Eye colour Brown Hair colour Light brown Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Height in feet and inches 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Father David Ellis Siminoff Sibling 1 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Erin Siminoff Children 1 Profession Inventor, entrepreneur Net worth $300 million Instagram @jsiminoff

What is Jamie Siminoff's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Foresight Journal, Jamie Siminoff's alleged net worth is $300 million as of 2025. He has amassed wealth by selling his Ring doorbell invention to Amazon and proceeds from start-ups such as Unsubscribe.com, PhoneTag, and Gadgetronics.

Jamie Siminoff's business ventures

Siminoff began his entrepreneurial journey at Babson College. At the time, he ran Gadget Tronics, an electronics company that sold televisions and stereos.

Jamie later launched several other start-ups, including PhoneTag, a voicemail-to-text transcription service. He sold this business in 2001 for $1 million.

He also sold his second start-up, Unsubscribe.com, which helped users manage unwanted emails, for $17 million in 2009. Both ventures demonstrated his ability to identify and solve daily problems using innovative solutions.

In 2011, Jamie Siminoff created Ring, formerly Doorbot, while working in his car garage. This invention is a Wi-Fi-enabled video doorbell that streams live video of a home's front doorstep to a smartphone. It also included a burglary deterrence feature that allowed users to pretend to be in the house while they weren't.

The Doorbot aimed to enhance both home security and convenience. The American entrepreneur first raised money for his invention through crowdfunding.

Jamie Siminoff's Shark Tank investment

Siminoff pitched Doorbot on ABC's hit show in 2013, seeking an investment to take his product to the next level. When he appeared on the show, he was already making around $1 million in annual sales.

The inventor urged the sharks to invest $700,000 for a 10% stake in his company. That is a $7 million valuation. He got four rejections and one offer from Kevin O'Leary. However, Jamie rejected this offer as it was a complicated loan/royalty deal.

Despite leaving without securing a deal, the appearance garnered global attention, resulting in approximately $5 million in additional sales. Recognising the need for a stronger brand identity, Doorbot rebranded to Ring in 2014, aligning more closely with its mission to offer comprehensive home security solutions.

Ring's innovative approach drew significant investment, including over $200 million from renowned entities such as Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sir Richard Branson, and DFJ Growth.

These investments enabled Ring to expand its product portfolio and market reach, solidifying its position in the smart home security industry.

Jamie Siminoff's Ring sale to Amazon

In February 2018, Amazon acquired Ring for a $1.1 billion. This acquisition not only saw an increase in Jamie Siminoff's net worth but also integrated Ring's technology into Amazon's ecosystem, incorporating services like Alexa, which transmits commands to Ring’s products.

Following the acquisition, Siminoff continued to lead Ring. In March 2023, he stepped down as CEO to become Chief Inventor. However, in May 2023, he announced his departure from Amazon to pursue new opportunities.

How much did Jamie Siminoff make from the Ring sale?

The American entrepreneur made an estimated $110 million from the sale of Ring to Amazon. Siminoff's ownership stake in Ring at the time of the sale was 10%.

How much is Ring worth?

Ring's net worth is not disclosed because it is part of Amazon. However, when Amazon bought the company in 2018, it was valued at around $1 billion.

Jamie Siminoff's properties

The entrepreneur has a 75-acre farm in La Belle in St. Louis County, Missouri, United States. In addition, he owns three other homes in Colorado, Los Angeles, and Nantucket, as well as The Handlesbar Cafe in Nantucket.

Among his car collection is a Land Rover Defender 90, which his father gave him as a gift. After selling Ring, he treated himself to an $8,000 mountain bike, a specialised S-Works Epic.

FAQs

Who is Jamie Siminoff? He is an American entrepreneur and investor. How old is Jamie Siminoff? The Ring founder is 48 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 18 October 1976. What is Jamie Siminoff's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $300 million as of 2025. Is Jamie Siminoff a billionaire? Although he sold his company, Ring, to Amazon for approximately $1.1 billion, he is yet to acquire the billionaire status. Does Jamie still own the Ring? The inventor sold the company to Amazon in 2018. At the time of the sale, his ownership stake at Ring was 10%. How much did Amazon acquire Ring from Siminoff? Amazon acquired Ring for a reported $1.1 billion When did Siminoff leave Amazon? He announced his departure from Amazon to pursue other business ventures in May 2023.

Jamie Siminoff's net worth is a reflection of his impact on the tech industry. He is widely recognised as the founder of Ring doorbell, which was acquired by Amazon in 2018. The smart doorbell product enhances both home security and convenience.

