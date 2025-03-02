Global site navigation

President Mahama Appoints Joselyn Dumas As The Deputy Director For Diaspora Affairs
President Mahama Appoints Joselyn Dumas As The Deputy Director For Diaspora Affairs

by  Geraldine Amoah 2 min read
  • Multiple award-winning actress Joselyn Dumas has been appointed by President John Dramani Mahama as the Deputy Director for Diaspora affairs
  • News about her appointment took over social media on March 2, 2025, with actress Roselyn Ngissah announcing it on Instagram
  • Many people have taken to social media to congratulate her and wish her well on her new role

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has been appointed by President John Dramani Mahama as the Deputy Director for Diaspora affairs.

President Mahama appoints Joselyn Dumas as the Deputy Director for Diaspora Affairs. Image Credit: @joselyn_dumas
Source: Instagram

Joseyn Dumas' appointment by President Mahama

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah took to her Instagram account to make the announcement and to share more details on her appointment.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Roselyn congratulated Joselyn and expressed excitement in her new appointed role.

"Congratulations @joselyn_dumas on your appointment as the Deputy Director for Diaspora affairs by President of Ghana His Excellency John Dramani Mahama."

In the concluding part of her message to her fellow actress, Roselyn told Joselyn to make everyone proud and that she knew she could.

"Make us proud. I know you can."

Meanwhile, Joselyn Dumas' appointment comes in the same week as other personalities in the creative were appointed by the President.

Fashion designer and media personality Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) was appointed as the presidential adviser on Diaspora Affairs.

Also, actress Kafui Danku was appointed as the Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, while actor James Gardiner was appointed as the deputy executive secretary of the same institution.

Reactions to Joselyn Dumas' appointment

Many people took to the comment section to congratulate Joselyn Dumas on her new appointment by President Mahama.

Below are the exciting reactions of many Ghanaians:

berniceadona said:

"Eiii so Accra actor and actress 90% NDC 😍."

brimag_cosmetics said:

"Go make history girl."

akosua7751 said:

"Wow😍."

chris4_ardonmatondo said:

"Congrats my beautiful 👏👏🔥🔥🔥💛💛💛."

amazingkobby said:

"Wowwwwwwwwww😍😍😍😍😍😍😍👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Congratulations 🎉 JD❤️ @joselyn_dumas God is Good 🙌."

abina_josey said:

"Wow….congratulations @joselyn_dumas 👏."

Joselyn Dumas slays in outfits

Joselyn Dumas, Movies, President John Dramani Mahama, Appointments, The Deputy Director For Diaspora Affairs
Joselyn Dumas slays in fashionable outfits. Image Credit: @joselyn_dumas
Source: Instagram

Kafui Danku and James Gardiner’s appointments face criticisms

YEN.com.gh reported that a group of Ghanaian movie industry players challenged the appointments of actress Kafui Danku and James Gardiner to the National Film Authority (NFA).

The Association of Ghanaian Creatives petitioned President Mahama to rescind their appointments, questioning their competence for the roles.

The group also proposed alternative candidates, including veteran filmmakers and industry experts, to lead the NFA.

Source: YEN.com.gh

