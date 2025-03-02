Real Madrid's La Liga defence suffered a huge blow following their defeat to Real Betis on Saturday night

The loss to Betis means Madrid have managed just one win in their last five games in the Spanish top flight

Nevertheless, a football expert argues that it will be premature to rule Los Blancos out of the La Liga title race

Real Madrid finds itself in a difficult spell in La Liga, managing just one win in their last five outings.

Their latest setback came on Saturday, March 2, when an unexpected 2-1 defeat to Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin further dented their title defence.

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham put up underwhelming performances as Real Madrid slumped to a disappointing loss to Real Betis. Photos by Fran Santiago and Ion Alcoba Beitia.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid fall at Betis

While the game went south, it was Los Blancos who started brightly, taking the lead through a well-worked move orchestrated by Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward spotted Ferland Mendy in space, who unselfishly squared the ball for Brahim Diaz to tap into an unguarded net.

Despite early dominance, Madrid failed to capitalise on their momentum.

American forward Johnny Cardoso made them pay in the 34th minute, rising highest to nod home Isco’s pinpoint corner and restore parity for the hosts.

Isco haunts his former club

Wearing the captain's armband for Betis, Isco delivered a performance that left his former side ruing what they once had, according to the BBC.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Spanish playmaker completed the comeback from the penalty spot after Antonio Rüdiger fouled Jesus Rodriguez inside the area.

Madrid’s worrying La Liga form

Last season, Carlo Ancelotti’s side lost only two league matches—both against Atlético Madrid.

However, this campaign has already seen them suffer four defeats, falling to Barcelona, Athletic Club, Espanyol, and now Betis, per beIN Sports.

Their recent slump has resulted in a dramatic drop in the standings.

At one point, Madrid held a seven-point lead at the top, but that advantage has evaporated due to losses against Espanyol and Betis as well as draws with Atlético and Osasuna.

Now third in the table, they have managed just one point from a possible nine in their last three away fixtures.

Despite Real Madrid's recent slump in the La Liga, a football expert argues that they are still in contention to defend their title. Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia.

Source: Getty Images

The latest defeat, combined with Atlético’s narrow victory over Athletic Bilbao as well as Barcelona's thumping win against Real Sociedad, puts further strain on Madrid’s hopes of retaining their La Liga crown.

Can Madrid still win La Liga?

Despite the setback, Fitman Jaara, a sports journalist with Daily Guide Network and Focus FM, believes it’s premature to rule Madrid out of the title race.

"It was a tricky fixture for the three clubs [Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético] contending for the league title, and it was quite obvious that one of them would falter," he told YEN.com.gh.

"They may have slipped, given the results of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, who led by a point and a game in hand, but the race is still not over with 12 matches left to be played."

What’s next for Madrid?

Madrid now shifts focus to a season-defining clash in the Champions League Round of 16 against city rivals Atlético Madrid on Tuesday, March 4, per Sofascore.

With their domestic campaign hanging in the balance, this European test could shape the remainder of their season.

Real Madrid sanctioned by UEFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid had been hit with a Champions League sanction after UEFA's latest disciplinary action.

The Spanish giants were also fined €30,000 for the discriminatory behavior of their supporters.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh