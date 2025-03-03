Nick Chubb's contract and net worth details: How much is the NFL star worth?

Nick Chubb's contract reflects his value as a standout NFL running back known for his power and sportsmanship. His deal with the Cleveland Browns, along with various income sources and sponsorships, highlights his financial success in professional football.

Nick Chubb during the NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers (L). Nick attends the 9th Annual NFL Honours (R). Photo: Ric Tapia, Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Nick Chubb is a running back for the Cleveland Browns in the National Football League and has an alleged net worth of $22 million .

In July 2021, he signed a three-year contract deal worth $36.6 million with the Cleveland Browns.

Nick renegotiated his deal in 2024, which resulted in a $9.9 million salary cap reduction.

Nick Chubb's contract features performance-based incentives, potentially allowing him to recoup his decreased base income.

He has also earned money through endorsement partnerships with Dodge, Nike, and FedEx.

Nick Chubb's profile summary

Full name Nicholas Jamaal Chubb Gender Male Date of birth 27 December 1995 Age 29 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Cedartown, Georgia, United States Current residence Cleveland, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 227 Weight in kilograms 103 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Father Henry Chubb Mother Lavelle Chubb Siblings Zach Chubb, Neidra Chubb Education University of Georgia, Cedartown High School Profession Football player Years active 2018–present Net worth $22 million Instagram @nchubb27

Nick Chubb's contract details

On 13 July 2021, Nick Chubb inked a three-year, $36.6 million contract deal with the Cleveland Browns. The deal, which ran through the 2024 season, had a median annual value of $12.2 million, a $12 million signing bonus, and a $20 million guarantee.

After suffering an injury, Nick decided to restructure his deal in 2024, lowering his salary cap amount by $9.9 million. He earned a $2.05 million guarantee under the new contract. Nicholas agreed to accept a pay decrease but could make money through incentives. He could get up to $12.2 million based on his performance levels before the accident.

Top-5 facts about Nick Chubb. Photo: Nick Cammett/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nick Chubb agreed to a one-year contract worth $2,275,000 with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. The contract includes a $925,000 signing bonus, a $2,050,000 guarantee, a $1,125,000 base pay, a $225,000 workout bonus, and performance-based incentives from before his injury.

Nick Chubb's contract's incentives

The American footballer's deal with the Cleveland Browns includes a couple of incentives that could boost his earnings above his regular salary. Here's a summary of his major incentives:

Per game active bonus – Nicholas can receive an additional $18,750 for each game in which he is engaged, up to a maximum of $225,000.

Performance incentives – If Jamaal outperforms on his 2023 achievement in any of the following groups, he earns $185,416 per every active game (maximum 12):

Total receptions

Offensive playing time

Total touchdowns

Total rushing yards

Nick Chubb, #24 of the Cleveland Browns, leaves the field before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on 17 August 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

Nick Chubb's incentives include rushing yards and touchdown incentives. The rushing yards incentive is non-cumulative, which means he must complete the stated yardage in a single season, whereas the rushing touchdown incentive demands at least 1,015 rushing yards in the same season.

Incentive type Yards Amount Rushing yards 1,050 yards $900,000 Rushing yards 1200 yards $1.8 million Rushing yards 1350 yards $2.75 million Rushing yards Playoff berth $250,000 Rushing touchdown 10 touchdowns (1,015 rushing yards) $900,000 Rushing touchdown 12 touchdowns (1,015 rushing yards) $1.8 million Rushing touchdown 15 touchdowns (1,015 rushing yards) $2.75 million Rushing touchdown Playoff berth $250,000

All-NFL incentives include an All-NFL selection of $1.5 million plus a playoff berth of $1.7 million.

Nick Chubb's additional revenue streams

In addition to his NFL earnings, the Cleveland Browns player has additional sources of revenue. These include:

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on 28 December 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett

Source: Getty Images

Cereal sales

In 2021, Nicholas introduced Chubb Crunch, a cinnamon toast-flavoured cereal. The cereal is sold in select at Heinen's grocery shops and online. While the exact profit from this endeavour is uncertain, it represents another source of revenue for Nick.

Brand endorsements

Chubb has endorsement agreements with several prominent organisations, including FedEx, Dodge, Nike, Defiance Fuel, Xenith Snickers, Panini, and Chubb Limited.

What is Nick Chubb's net worth?

According to Sportskeeda and ClutchPoints, the American footballer has an alleged net worth of $22 million.

Who is Nick Chubb's agent?

Todd France, an agent at Athletes First, represents Nick Chubb. He is also represented by Olivia G. These representatives handle all aspects of Nick Chubb's booking, including availability, cost, and specific requests.

Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb poses for photos on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on 2 February 2019 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA. Photo: Rich Graessle

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Nick Chubb? He is a US-based football running back who plays for the Cleveland Browns in the National Football League (NFL). What is Nick Chubb's age? He is 29 years old as of February 2025. Nick was born on 27 December 1995 in Cedartown, Georgia, United States. How much does Nick Chubb make a year? He makes $2,275,000 in a year. The NFL player signed a one-year, $2,275,000 contract with the Cleveland Browns, which includes a $925,000 signing bonus, a $2,050,000 guarantee, and an average annual salary of $2,275,000. What is Nick Chubb's salary? His base pay in 2024 was $1,125,000. How many years has Nick Chubb been in the NFL? He has spent seven seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. How many rings does Nick Chubb have? He has not won any rings. An NFL "ring" is a symbol of a Super Bowl victory. Nick Chubb has yet to win a Super Bowl as of this writing. Is Nick Chubb a free agent? Nick Chubb is reportedly scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on 12 March 2025, when the new league year starts. How tall is Nick Chubb? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Nick Chubb's contract with the Cleveland Browns reflects his status as an elite running back in the NFL. While his base income serves as a solid basis, the multiple incentives linked to performance and milestones have the potential to significantly increase his revenue. His lucrative endorsements and business ventures have also increased his earnings.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Anthony Edwards' contract. Anthony Edwards is an American professional basketball player who currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards' career has been remarkable since the Minnesota Timberwolves picked him first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is one of the league's most promising young stars. Read the article to learn more about him.

Source: YEN.com.gh