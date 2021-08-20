Ghanaian man Harvests Huge Tubers of Yam from his Small Garden; Shows off Online

A young farmer, Nana Oti Akenten, has wowed people with the tubers of yam he harvested from his garden

Facebook users who applauded him said they do not believe such a harvest was from a small garden as he claimed

Many people seeking to replicate the same achievement in their homes asked him how they could go about it

A young man, Nana Oti Akenten, has taken to a Facebook group called Home Gardening to showcase what he got from his home garden.

Akenten shared a pickup of big tubers of yam he harvested as he posted a photo. People were amazed by the size of his harvest from a relatively small garden.

Come and teach us

There were social media users who were of the strong belief that he could not have achieved such a harvest from home gardening.

A section of those who reacted to his post asked him for free tuition on how to go about achieving the same in their homes.

As of the time of writing this report, his post on the group has more than 100,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Sandra James-sickl said:

"Congratulations!!!, but that cant be a small garden."

Salim Zakari said:

"Please Nana Oti Akantan I interested in cultivating yam how do I get the raw materials to start."

Olabisi Oloyede Ogbuagu said:

"You call this small garden,guy you over try mehn."

Saviour Ocloo asked:

"How many months does it take for yam to mature for harvest?"

Mercy Dzifa Abah said:

"Where are you located and how much, I want to buy some."

A farmer with 100 acres

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a farmer, Goddey Ehiwarior, whose story once went viral for his large barn of yam spoke about his pastoral life.

In a video interview, the man who has seven wives said that he learned farming from his father since he never had the opportunity of going to school.

Goddey stated that he has over 100 acres of farmland where he also plants things like melons and cassava.

In a confident voice, the man said that he has achieved many feats in farming without tractors as everything is done manually.

