Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes that the initiatives promised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are not achievable.

Dr. Bawumia said the NDC has a habit of tagging promises made by the Akufo-Addo-led administration as “impossible”.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, made the post on Facebook to spite officials of the NDC who raised concerns over the government’s Agenda 111 hospital projects.

In the post captioned the party of it is impossible, the vice president listed things that the opposition NDC publicly said they cannot do,

“When we proposed the restoration of teacher trainee allowances, they said it was impossible...When we proposed Agenda 111 to construct district hospitals in all districts and new regional hospitals, they are saying it is impossible,” he wrote.

He ended by saying that thankfully, Ghanaians have been blessed with a party and a president with a can-do spirit that can make many things that appear impossible to be possible.

His post drew a lot of reactions from some Facebook users.

Ade Kwaw Cobbold says Ghanaians don'i have confidence in the NPP anymore.

When you promised 88 hospitals in 1 year they said it was possible but you couldn't honor your own promise. So Ghanaians don't have confident in you and your president anymore.

Francis Dogbey

When you said you were going to sell Ghana through taking of loans, Ghanaians said it was impossible, but now they can see that it is very possible sir.

Owusu Edward

Sir please with all due respect so are you happy about the implementation of these policies? Couldn't we have done a little more on the implementation than this abysmal results some of these policies are giving us?

P.K. Sarpong says NDC is dazed by the NPP's high performance.

The NDC is dazed by the higher performance of this administration. The CAN DO spirit resides in the NPP. Good work, Veep!

Abdulai Sulemana also called the NDC is a party of impossible.

Free maternal care impossible, NHIS impossible, Ghana card impossible, drones service impossible NDC impossible party.

Kwabena Gyabaah had something to say about the public sector workers

When we heard about the 4% increment we thought it was impossible but it's ended in tears for public sector workers. That one de3 you didn't try sir.

Ayichab Monday Ekings was being sarcastic.

The people down there are and should be, the best judges. Sir, you forgot to add one constituency one million dollars.

Agenda 111 lacks transparency

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that Akufo-Addo's ‘Agenda 111’ project is not transparent as far as funding is concerned.

In a report filed by StarrNews, Mahama said Agenda 111 was hurriedly put together after the NPP realized that there are no projects to show for the monies that have been borrowed.

Mahama said it is going to lead to more borrowing with the debt already hanging around our neck.

