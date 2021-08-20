Mahama has touted the NDC government under his leadership as the best to have fought corruption

The former president said his government fought the canker better than the current government

He said ministers engaged in wrongdoings were made to resign from their positions as a result of corrupt practice

Former President John Dramani Mahama has touted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under his leadership, as the best to have fought corruption.

According to him, his government fought the canker better than the current government and others alike.

In a report filed by Citinews, Mahama said members of his own party who were caught up in corruption scandals were prosecuted.

Akufo-Addo's govt is too scandalous; I fought corruption better- Mahama brags

He added that ministers engaged in wrongdoings were made to resign from their positions as a result of corrupt practice.

He said such a development is yet to happen in Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

“You have people who were in my government standing trial. Some of them have been sent to prison. So a lot of the corruption that is happening will be happening under the current dispensation,” he said.

Mahama however, charged Kissi Agyebeng, the newly appointed Special Prosecutor, to be neutral in discharging his duties.

Akufo-Addo's commitment to fight corruption

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to the fight against corruption.

According to him, it is the priority of his government to ensure that the country is rid of all forms of corrupt practices.

In a meeting with the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House, he said his administration’s fight against corruption had not waned and that he remained unwavering in pursuing that course to meet the growing hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians for socio-economic transformation.

The President said his government had invested more resources in the state’s anti-corruption agencies than any other administration in the country’s history.

He said he would ensure that those investments do not come to anything.

Akuffo-Addo lauds acting A-G

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded the acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for proving himself to be worthy of the appointment handed him.

According to Akufo-Addo, Akuamoh Asiedu has demonstrated his competence in the quality of work and independence of view so far.

In a report filed CitiNews, Akufo-Addo said those are clear indications of his professionalism and readiness to fight against corruption.

