Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video capturing a heated exchange between a male and female passenger

It was said that the male passenger had ordered a bus preacher to shut up as he was disturbing his peace

This directive from the male passenger to the preacher didn't sit well with the lady who rained insults on him

An emerging video has shown the moment a lady confronted a male passenger over a statement he made that infuriated her.

In the Instagram video shared by @instablog9ja, it was reported that the male passenger had told a bus preacher to keep mute because his sermon constituted a disturbance to him.

The male passenger had told the bus preacher to shut up Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

A lady who sat behind him picked offence in his statement and slammed the male passenger.

The angry lady who refused to heed calls by other passengers to keep her cool knocked the man for not having regard for God.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Unable to take her insults anymore, the man returned the favour in harsh words and this fuelled the matter.

A man dressed in Muslim attire tried to broker peace between the two warring passengers.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the lady's confrontation of the man

@topzea remarked:

"As much as I don't like preaching in d public bus, I still endure it cuz it's a PUBLIC bus and I can't stop people from freedom of speech except it is stated in d bus NO PREACHING, I may not like it other may appreciate it. So if u dey public bus just endure it for the few minutes, den enjoy the remaining noise produced by the bus engine."

@adegokee1 wrote:

"Bus evangelism shld be banned cos their are pple of different religions u must respect their choice ..hw will u feel if an herbalist is doing d same."

@favour_da_great said"

"The so called person wey dey talk sey he no respect God dey curse in what way are you yourself glorifying God’s name."

@kappa_chino007 commented:

"Dear God forgive me but you will never see big ministers do this.... Some people take this religion thing too personal jhare."

Elderly woman hijacks commercial bus because driver refused to give her change

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly woman had hijacked a commercial bus from a driver after he refused to give her change.

In a video that was shared on Twitter by @iamprofstar, the woman hijacked a big commercial bus and people gathered to behold the spectacle.

The woman hijacked the bus because the driver failed to drop his passengers at Orile bus stop along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and refused to give them their balance.

Source: Yen