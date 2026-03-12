Popular Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has courted attention after new footage of her at a restaurant in Accra surfaced on social media.

Portia Asare Boateng: Footage of Kumawood Actress Waiting Tables at Her New Restaurant Surfaces

Portia Asare Boateng recently unveiled her new restaurant, De Klinic, opposite the Melcom Ghana branch at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region.

In a recent interview with a TikTok blogger, the veteran Kumawood actress shared more details about her new business venture, which serves and delivers local delicacies to customers.

Portia Asare Boateng waits tables at restaurant

In a video she shared on her official TikTok page, Portia was spotted carrying out the duties of a waitress at her new restaurant.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of De Klinic looked beautiful in different outfits without makeup as she humbly waited tables and served customers some of the local dishes from her restaurant's menu.

The actress beamed with enthusiasm as she carried out the services to the customers, who gave positive reviews about the food they ate.

In a message accompanying the video, Portia noted that a die-hard male fan on X (formerly Twitter) had decided to support her new business by sponsoring the meals of five followers at the De Klinic restaurant.

The veteran actress expressed her gratitude to the fan for his immense support for her new restaurant a few days after its official opening.

She wrote:

"One of my hardcore fans on X (formerly Twitter) decided to support my business in his own way. He bought food for five of his followers, and they all came around to enjoy the meal. I really appreciate the love and support."

Footage of Portia at her restaurant garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok video of Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng waiting tables at her new restaurant is below:

